When Northwest High School’s mock trial “team two” was named the region 5 winner at the regional competition last month, the team was in shock.
“It’s surprising. I was really not expecting us to make it this far,” said sophomore team member Reagan Kropatsch.
Sophomore Danyka Galvan said the team competed against Northwest’s “team one” — the school’s upperclassman team — at the regional competition. Brian Gibson, the teacher coach for the Northwest mock trial team, said team one was a more experienced team, with two of its members aiming for their third consecutive year at state.
“These guys (on team two) had one trial last year and were eliminated in the first round,” he said. “That was the only experience they had, so they had to work extra hard this year.”
Galvan said she expected her team to lose to the more experienced team one in the regional finals, so when her team pulled off the upset, the results were a surprise to everyone.
“When the judge came in and decided that team two won, I thought he messed up,” she said. “I thought he was going to say he meant team one. I was just waiting the entire time for him to tell us we didn’t actually win.”
Team two will compete at the state competition Monday and Tuesday in Lincoln. Gibson said there are 12 teams who compete at state, with the winner going to the national competition in Indiana.
The mock trial team consists of eight members — three attorneys, three witnesses and two alternates. Gibson said at any competition, the mock trial team could be assigned to the prosecution or the defense, so the team needs to know both sides of the case in order to argue that side effectively. Sophomore Emelia Richling said knowing both sides of the case helps the team argue their case better.
Kropatsch said each of the three witnesses on the team has to memorize their character’s story and deposition. Galvan, one of the three witnesses, said there is a lot of memorization in getting prepared for both the regional and state competitions.
“You are not scripted while you are up on the stand testifying,” she said. “But, for cross examination, you have to be more confident because you do not know what questions you are going to get asked. They (opposing team’s attorneys) ask you questions to try to make you look bad, but you have to be confident and make them look bad.”
Gibson said that there is a pre-written witness statement (affidavit) that is sent out ahead of time and when the witnesses are asked a question by the opposing team’s attorneys, “you better know that you said that or you didn’t say that.”
“If they (opposing team’s attorneys) ask you if you said something, you say ‘no’ and it said you did in the affidavit, they can use it against you,” Galvan said.
Gibson said each of the mock trial team’s three attorneys are assigned to question one of the witnesses on the opposing team.
“Those attorneys find out what information they need from their witness,” he said. “They create their questions in a way that brings that information out in the trial.”
Richling, one of the mock trial team’s attorneys, said the attorneys have to learn their objections and prepare them, prepare their direct- and cross-examination questions and learn about proper courtroom procedures.
Gibson said time is “very important” in mock trial as teams only have 10 minutes total for their opening and closing statements, and 20 minutes for cross examination.
“If they go over, they just get shut off and are done,” he said. “In the (regional) finals, team two actually ran out of time and was told they could not speak anymore. They had to find a way to wrap it up.”
When Northwest competes at state this week, Gibson said they will not be judged on whether or not they won the case, but rather their overall performance.
“Just because you win the case, it doesn’t mean you won the competition,” he said. “The competition is based on your performance; how the attorneys handle procedure in handling objections and answering questions. Witnesses are judged on their memorization, how they answer their questions and how they handle witnesses.”
