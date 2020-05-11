Northwest Public Schools has rescheduled its graduation ceremony.
At the district’s board of education meeting Monday night, Superintendent Jeff Edwards announced that the ceremony, originally scheduled for this Sunday, has been rescheduled to 2 p.m. July 19 at Northwest High School.
“We are still under the directed health measure and it does not allow us to have on-site graduation,” Edwards said. “So we have moved graduation to Sunday, July 19, at 2 p.m. here at the high school, with full intentions that hopefully the DHM will be lifted and we can meet in person.”
He said that if the DHM is not lifted by July 19, or if social gatherings are still not permitted, the district is working on a backup plan where it would host a virtual graduation ceremony.
“We will just make some more decisions as we get closer and as restrictions, hopefully, start lifting across the area,” Edwards said.
The board also discussed the possibility of renovating the science labs at Northwest High School. Board President Dan Leiser said the board previously discussed the possibility of doing so, as they are original to the building.
Edwards said he talked with the high school administrative team and the science professional learning community “a little over a week ago.”
He said: “One of the requests that the science teachers had was to use some time in their PLCs during their 2020-21 school year to take a look at some other science labs, do a study, discuss what layouts would look like and bring a proposal back to the board in the spring (of 2021) to look at doing the renovations or any upgrades during the summer of 2021.”
Board member Bret Mader said the plan sounds reasonable. Board member Mike Shafer agreed.
“I think it would be a great idea to get around and look at some newer things, see what is going on and see how they have it,” Shafer said.
Leiser asked Edwards to update the board on how much the labs are used during the school day and the school year overall. Additionally, he asked him to see if “there is a way where, if they are not being utilized very much, to revamp the schedule so that all of our space is being utilized well.” Edwards agreed to do so.
In other action, the Northwest board:
n Voted 5-1, with board member Karl Quandt voting no, to table approval of the 2020-21 school calendar until the June board meeting. At Monday’s board meeting, members raised concerns about the number of noon dismissals, and 2 p.m. dismissals on Wednesdays.
n Recognized the 2020 NSAA state journalism competition medal winners.
