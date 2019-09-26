Two Northwest High School alumni were honored during an assembly at the school Thursday morning.
The Northwest Education Foundation honored 1971 graduate Mike Shafer and 1996 graduate Brandon Seifert as its 2019 distinguished alumni.
Gian Baxter-Collins, executive director of the foundation, said distinguished alumni are selected every year by the foundation’s board members. Alumni who have been graduated from Northwest High School at least 20 years ago and have made “a significant contribution to society” are eligible to be nominated as distinguished alumni.
“We do this every year. We get the nominations that come in and we discuss them,” Baxter-Collins said. “I am learning that Northwest has put out some pretty impressive people. This year, the nominations that came in for distinguished alumni were phenomenal. They have accomplished so much.”
‘It is a little surreal’
According to information provided by the Northwest Education Foundation, after graduating from Northwest, Seifert attended Concordia University with a double major in biology and chemistry.
He earned his Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Nebraska in 2006 and completed his orthopedic surgery residency in 2011 from the University of Texas. While in residency, he assisted with the medical care of the San Antonio Spurs. In 2012 he completed an orthopedic sports medicine fellowship at the world renowned American Sports Medicine Institute, under the direction of Dr. James Andrews.
Seifert currently practices orthopedic surgery at the Lincoln Orthopedic Center and serves as a team physician for Concordia, Doane, and Nebraska Wesleyan universities, Saltdogs Baseball, Lincoln Stars Hockey and multiple area high schools.
In accepting the distinguished alumni award, Seifert said it was “very humbling and a tremendous honor.”
“It is a little surreal to be here today,” he said. “I remember sitting in these seats — it was in the auditorium at that time — and being in awe of the people who were there. I had particular interest in medicine at the time. I remember sitting there wondering what path I would have to pursue to earn a place there. I thought it would most likely be impossible because I had really not accomplished all that much in high school.”
Seifert told the Northwest students gathered for the assembly that one thing that is important to remember is that an award may be given to an individual, but it is a collective award.
“There is no way I could have earned an award like this without the great group of people surrounding me,” he said. “I think it is really important to recognize the people who are important in my life.”
Seifert encouraged students to rely upon teachers, coaches and other mentors for their mentorship to help them get on a path of success. He said these people helped motivate him to achieve the things he wanted to achieve.
As students leave high school and work toward their life and career goals, Seifert said it is important for them to pause a moment and look back at just how far they come. He said the moment he knew he made it was when Andrews addressed him by name.
“I was running through my mind of how we are going to do this surgery for a patient,” Seifert said. “The next thing I know, a person walks up next to me, reaches up, grabs the scrub brush out of the sink and starts rubbing their hands. I look up and it is Dr. Andrews. He looks up and says, ‘Good morning, Brandon Seifert, how are you?’ It was at that moment that I realized that I made it; my dream had come true.”
Living like a true Viking
Shafer graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1995. He student-taught at Northwest High School before joining the school as a history teacher and coach for both football and track. Prior to his Northwest career, he served on the Grand Island City Council from 1990 to 1994. Shafer was a member of the Hastings College football staff during the 1992 season when the Broncos won the NIAC Championship.
While teaching at Northwest, Shafer was a KRGI Champions for Children recipient, Walmart Teacher of the Year in 2004, nominated for the Disney Hand National Teacher Award and listed as a Who’s Who among America’s Teachers multiple times. He is a long-time Northwest Education Foundation member and was elected to the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education after his retirement in 2016.
As a young man, Shafer said he had two passions in his life: football and dirt-track sprint-car racing. He said he played football at Kearney State College, but after having “a rock-solid 1.0 grade point average,” decided to pursue his other life passion.
“The problem was I didn’t have any money and I didn’t have any skills,” Shafer said. “But what I did do was I knew some people that were racing and said I’d clean or whatever they wanted me to do just to be around them. I did that for several years.”
Shafer said he met a couple guys and together, they pooled their resources to buy a sprint car. In those days, he said, there was no Internet or YouTube, so they had to learn how to operate and maintain it all on their own through trial and error.
After a couple years, Shafer said the local race track shut down and he and his friends decided to take to the road to race from April to the first part of October. However, he was hospitalized after a bad accident involving a race car and reevaluated his life situation.
“When I woke up in the hospital the next morning, I was partially blind in one eye,” Shafer said. “It started to dawn on me that maybe I am not going to make $1 million or win all the races. What am I going to start doing now for a living?”
At the time, Shafer said, he was almost 30 years old and a single parent. He went home and decided to pursue his other passion, football, by going back to school to get his history degree and be a teacher and football coach.
After going to a Northwest High School football game one night, Shafer said he met with the then-athletic director who he knew from his racing days, but was unaware of the fact that he was athletic director.
He later student-taught at Northwest High School before being hired full-time as a teacher. Shafer said that during his job interview, then-principal Mike Zolkoski asked him how many sports he wanted to coach and was hired on the spot.
“At all of the critical points in my life, I have found out that if there is something you really want to do, someone in the know will probably be able to help you,” he told the students at the assembly. “I hope your time here at Northwest is great. I hope when you leave here, you will go out and live like a true Viking and conquer the world.”
