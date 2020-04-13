While a new date has yet to be determined, Northwest High School will not have its graduation ceremony on May 17.
At the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night, held virtually via Zoom, Superintendent Jeff Edwards said that due to the directed health measure currently in place regarding the coronavirus, graduation cannot be held on the originally scheduled date.
Edwards said he sent out a survey last week on the possibilities for a future graduation ceremony. As of Sunday night, he had received 125 responses.
“The high school administration and I will go through those and take a look at if we can push it back into July or early August to have an on-site ceremony,” he said. “We are guided by the governor and the health department, but ultimately the overall feeling is that if at some point in time we would like to have an on-site, face-to-face graduation if possible.”
Edwards said the district acknowledges that some students may be going off to college or the military, but it will “try to work through all those the best we can and see if we can come to some kind of conclusion that meets everybody’s needs.”
Also Monday, the board voted 5-1, with board member Robin Schutt voting no, to continue to offer a $3 an hour incentive to classified staff members who continue to report to work during the COVID-19 closure. The incentive would remain in effect through May 20.
While she did not specifically state this at Monday night’s meeting, Schutt said at the board’s March 25 meeting that there is not a need for employees to be paid an additional stipend when the board is already paying its staff through the end of the school year.
“I think having the district support you right now is an incentive because it is not how it is working in the private sector right now,” she said. “If you can get a paycheck and come to work, we appreciate it, but we also support you if you have circumstances where you cannot come in. I support paying our staff. I just cannot get behind an extra incentive.”
Edwards said that when the incentive was first put in place, 27 or 28 classified staff members from across the district showed up to work. However, with the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, the district is now averaging 17 or 18 staff members each day.
In an interview with The Independent following the meeting, he said a majority of the noncertified staff members working are custodial and maintenance staff, but also include librarians and paraeducators. This does not include teachers.
The work is done across the district’s five buildings.
At Monday night’s meeting, Edwards said some of the jobs that have been done by these staff members have included cleaning carpet at Northwest High School, painting the cafeteria at Cedar Hollow and working in the library to pack up books at Chapman School.
“I know there have been some painting projects done up at 1-R and the cafeteria has been painted at Cedar Hollow,” he said. “Some of those jobs are ones that Mr. (Mike) Fitzgerald (Northwest’s head of maintenance) and his crew have a tough time fitting in or getting done.”
After the meeting, Edwards said the classified staff members typically work individually in a certain classroom. Two worked to shampoo carpets on opposite ends of a classroom and three paraeducators worked to paint the school’s cafeteria.
He emphasized that social distancing guidelines are, and will continue to be, followed by the staff members when doing this work.
Advisory board member Becky Rosenlund said she is happy to see projects getting done by classified staff members who are taking advantage of the extra incentive.
