Two new awards by the Northwest Education Foundation will honor and acknowledge Northwest Public Schools teachers and staff.
The two awards, expected to be awarded annually, are the distinguished educator and distinguished education advocate of the year. These awards are being sponsored by Allen Capital Group and Levander’s Automotive. Nominations are being accepted before the June 12 deadline.
The foundation is accepting nominations for individuals who are outstanding in their field and make Northwest Public Schools “the best that it can be,” according to a press release.
There will be one winner for each category. The winners will each receive a $1,000 cash prize and a keepsake plaque. Award winners will be announced in August at the new school year in-service breakfast.
The distinguished educator of the year will be awarded to an individual who has been outstanding in their field as an educator for Northwest students. Nominees must be current teachers, principals, specialists or counselors in the district.
The distinguished education advocate of the year will include any support staff (secretaries, custodians, paraprofessionals, food service, etc.) at Northwest Public Schools.
Nomination forms are available online at www.ginorthwest.org/northwest-education-foundation/
Nominations must include the following information:
— Nominee name
— Subject/grade taught or job duty
— Name of the school where the nominee is employed
— Name, address, phone number and email address of the person submitting the nomination
— An explanation of why the nominee deserves to be named distinguished educator of the year or distinguished education advocate of the year.
Nominations can be submitted by email at or foundation@ginorthwest.org by mail to: Northwest Education Foundation, 2710 N. North Rd., Grand Island, NE 68803
