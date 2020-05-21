The Northwest Education Foundation is accepting nominations for its 25th annual Northwest High School distinguished alumni awards.

Nominations will be considered for individuals who are alumni of Northwest High School and who have made, or are currently making, a positive difference in the world. Nominations will be accepted until end of business on May 29.

For a list of qualifications in order to be nominated and a required nomination form that must be completed, go to https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HAzFyP8H5MnVlP66CJqa0v6SRBhufzbQSP-2RkDIZyc/copy.

Official nomination forms can also be mailed to Northwest Education Foundation, 2710 N. North Road, Grand Island, NE 68803, or emailed to foundation@ginorthwest.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments