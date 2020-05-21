The Northwest Education Foundation is accepting nominations for its 25th annual Northwest High School distinguished alumni awards.
Nominations will be considered for individuals who are alumni of Northwest High School and who have made, or are currently making, a positive difference in the world. Nominations will be accepted until end of business on May 29.
For a list of qualifications in order to be nominated and a required nomination form that must be completed, go to https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HAzFyP8H5MnVlP66CJqa0v6SRBhufzbQSP-2RkDIZyc/copy.
Official nomination forms can also be mailed to Northwest Education Foundation, 2710 N. North Road, Grand Island, NE 68803, or emailed to foundation@ginorthwest.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.