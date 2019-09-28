After hiring an executive director earlier this year, the Northwest Education Foundation is looking to relaunch and reintroduce itself to the public.
The foundation’s executive director, Gian Baxter-Collins, who began her role in January, said the foundation has made a few changes since then. One notable change is that it dropped the “-al” at the end of “educational,” officially changing its name from the “Northwest Educational Foundation” to the “Northwest Education Foundation” for marketing reasons.
Baxter-Collins said the foundation also has a new logo and tag line: “Strong base. Strong future.”
“In the process of all of this finally coming to fruition, we are going to do a ‘Strong Base. Strong Future’ campaign and really introduce ourselves to the Grand Island community and reintroduce ourselves to the Northwest family, which is growing all the time because we have so many option families,” she said. “It is just a process of awareness. A lot of people were not aware that the foundation was here and we want to make them aware.”
The foundation has also added six additional board members.
In revitalizing the foundation, Baxter-Collins said it is important for the “Northwest family” and the Grand Island community to be aware of what it does. She said the foundation awards scholarships to Northwest seniors annually, but also awards mini grants to teachers to enhance educational experiences for their students.
“This year, we had almost twice as many applications come in for mini grants as we did last year, which is a good problem,” Baxter-Collins said. “To see that engagement with the staff was so exciting for me. These mini grants help the teachers do things in their classrooms to help the learning experience be better for the kids. I love the mini grants. It is fun to see these teachers’ original ideas that they’ve got. Some of them are just crazy good.”
As executive director, Baxter-Collins said she would like to expand on the scholarships by recruiting more donors. One way to do this, she said, is to start a “founders circle” to give people who were involved in the first five to 10 years of Northwest High School an opportunity to “really get involved financially.”
“My big goal with the ‘Founder’s Circle’ is to get some dollars in there that can really establish some really nice, big scholarships,” Baxter-Collins said. “Perhaps we could get a full-ride scholarship for somebody. That would be huge.”
Baxter-Collins said that earlier this year, she talked to the Northwest class of 2019 about how they can give back to their school through the foundation in an effort to promote the foundation. She said she talked to them about the foundation does and encouraged them to donated “once they are settled in life.”
“Thinking clear in the future for an 18-year-old, when they have an established career and enough money to donate, is something I think is very hard for them to wrap their heads around,” Baxter-Collins said. “But, I tried to also tried to show some of these scholarships that we have been able to give to them have been because we had alumni who came back and did that.”
Baxter-Collins said she also plans to make appointments with some Grand Island businesses to make them aware of the foundation, what it is doing and what its mission and goals are.
Those interested in getting involved with the foundation can do so by calling (308) 385-6389 ext. 5122 or by emailing foundation@ginorthwest.org. They can also connect with the foundation on Facebook at www.facebook.com/grandislandnweducationfoundation.
