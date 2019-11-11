The Northwest Public Schools Board of Education looked at what the potential levy and option enrollment impacts on implementing a 6-8 or 7-8 middle school structure at Northwest High School would look like at its meeting Monday night.
Board President Dan Leiser said the board questioned what the levy and option enrollment impacts would be under different scenarios for implementing a 7-8 or 6-8 middle school at the existing Northwest High School site while having enrollment numbers for both the middle school and the high school at a set amount.
Superintendent Jeff Edwards provided the board with drafts of what the levy impact would look like under the different scenarios. He emphasized to the board and members of the public in attendance at Monday’s meeting that the scenarios are simply drafts and not concrete numbers. The levy impacts were based on the current valuations.
Under Edwards’ scenario to have seventh and eighth grades at the high school with enrollment capped at 160 for each high school class beginning with the 2020-21 freshman class, and middle school enrollment at 120, the levy would increase. The scenario has the levy increasing four cents in the 2020-21 school year, eight cents in the 2021-22 school year, six cents in the 2022-23 school year and 10 cents in the 2023-24 school year.
In a scenario to have the high school class capped at 140 students and the middle school enrollment at 120, the levy would increase six cents in the 2020-21 school year, 12 cents in the 2021-22 school year, 12 cents in the 2022-23 school year and 17 cents in the 2023-24 school year.
Under both scenarios, option enrollment would decrease by 40 students per year in the former scenario in the 2023-24 school year, and by 60 students in the latter scenario.
With the current enrollment numbers, another one of Edwards’ scenarios showed the levy would increase four cents in the 2020-21 school year, 10 cents in the 2021-22 school year, three cents in the 2022-23 school year and nine cents in the 2023-24 school year.
Edwards said that regardless of what plan the board ultimately decides to pursue, an additional gym and commons area would need to be included at the high school, along with renovated classrooms.
Board member Bret Mader said he is not in favor of spending additional tax dollars to add classrooms. He said that while there is no need for new construction under the 120-140 scenarios, when option enrollment is reduced at the high school level, the district loses some of its option dollars.
“Even though it may be a short-term expense, at this point, I am not ready to sign up for spending 10 cents (in increased levy) to do this,” Bret Mader said. “We have added trimester classes at our middle school and I think we should pursue adding a position to increase that. Perhaps, we could add a Spanish class. I would like to see some other options.”
Board member Karl Quandt agreed with Bret Mader on the trimester programs, saying the board needs to get some feedback on them to give it direction on what do next, whether it is expanding the number of trimester classes, changing them or leaving them as they are.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, community members, including Holli Yager and Deloris Fitzsimons, urged the board to support a proposal put forward by the Save Chapman Committee that would designate Chapman School as the district’s freestanding 6-8 middle school.
Board member Robin Schutt said the problem with using an existing facility as the middle school is that it inconveniences families.
“If you change one of our existing buildings into a middle school, you potentially have families with children in three facilities,” she said. “I know some of those families already do that, but it is not ideal for families. I do not see forcing those families into a situation like that. It creates a system of chaos. Moving towards our home base at this location (high school) seems more organized, more capable for families and more respectful of their time.”
Leiser said the biggest hurdle with the Save Chapman Committee’s proposal is logistics.
“It is the same issue,” he said. “We have been trying to fill that facility for the last number of years with trying to get students into classrooms there. I think having a middle school in a facility that is on the border of our district boundaries is not a thinkable idea.”
