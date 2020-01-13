A new year meant a restructuring of the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education Monday night as the board approved its officers for the year.
Dan Leiser will serve as board president for a second consecutive year, while Zach Mader will serve as vice president. Zach Mader nominated Leiser, while Bret Mader nominated Zach Mader. Robin Schutt will serve as secretary and Karl Quandt will serve as treasurer.
All of those nominations, with the exception of Quandt, were approved unanimously. Quandt abstained from voting on his own nomination.
The board officers are the same as last year, with the exception of vice president where Zach Mader will succeed Bret Mader.
After approving its officers for the year, the Northwest board voted 6-0, with advisory board member Becky Rosenlund also voting yes, to approve a contract with Superintendent Jeff Edwards from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022, at a salary of $177,325 for the 2020-21 contract year. The following year’s salary will be determined by the board before the start of the 2021-22 contract year.
The board approved the contract without discussion.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the board discussed potential topics for its board retreat at 4 p.m. Jan. 20 in the board room at 2710 North Road. Edwards said some of the topics are on technology and social media use, safety and security for the district’s schools, and district efficiency. He encouraged board members to bring other topics forward for discussion prior to the retreat date.
The board retreat is open to the public.
In other action, the board:
— Voted 6-0, with Rosenlund also voting yes, to authorize the treasurer to stamp checks.
— Voted 5-1, with Rosenlund voting yes, to name The Independent as the official newspaper for the Northwest district for the purpose of publishing public notices. Quandt voted no.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.