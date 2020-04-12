The Northwest Education Foundation has announced the acceptance period for the 25th annual Northwest High School Distinguished Alumni Awards.

Nominations will be considered for individuals who are alumni of Northwest High School and have made, or are currently making, a positive difference in the world. Nominations will be accepted until end of business on May 29.

For a list of qualifications in order to be nominated and a required nomination form that must be completed, go online to:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/

1HAzFyP8H5MnVlP66CJqa0v6SRBhufzbQSP-2RkDIZyc/copy

Official nomination forms can be mailed to: Northwest Education Foundation, 2710 N. North Road, Grand Island, NE 68803 or emailed to: foundation@ginorthwest.org.

