The city of Grand Island Public Works Department announces the North Road Paving Improvement Project will begin the week of April 6. North Road is scheduled to be closed Monday from Northwest High School to Highway 2. This segment of North Road is tentatively planned to be closed until August.
The North Road project includes reconstruction from Capital Avenue to Highway 2. The project will consist of removal of the existing 24’ wide asphalt roadway and construct a concrete curb and gutter, 3-lane, 41’ wide roadway section. A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Capital Avenue and North Road. The project will also include storm sewer construction, sidewalk improvements, water main adjustments and sanitary sewer extension at Northview Drive.
Starting on April 6, North Road from Capital Avenue to Highway 2 will be closed to through traffic. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 2, U.S. Highway 281 and Capital Avenue. The following traffic impacts will also be in place:
— Resident and Grand Island Northwest High School access will be maintained through the North Road and Capital Avenue intersection.
— Parks Veterinary and GC Mini Storage access will be maintained through Highway 2 and Capital Avenue.
— Northview Drive at North Road will also be closed during this time.
On March 10, the Grand Island City Council awarded the construction contract to Diamond Engineering Co. of Grand Island for $3,335,787.35.
For more information on the roadway project and other public works projects, visit www.drivegi.com or call (308) 385-5455.
