HASTINGS — Beginning Wednesday, ground transportation for Mary Lanning Healthcare will be provided by Priority Medical, a North Platte medical transport company.
Priority Medical will have eight full-time employees working in Hastings to staff ground transports 24/7 at Mary Lanning Healthcare. Each advanced life support team includes a paramedic and an emergency medical technician.
Priority Medical will be responsible for transferring MLH patients to, and bringing patients to MLH from, other hospitals, health care centers, nursing homes, etc. Priority Medical will not replace the Hastings Fire Department emergency response. However, it will offer mutual aid, when needed, to the Hastings Fire Department with no increased cost to taxpayers.
In a news release, the medical director of Priority Medical said it is his goal to “raise the bar and level of service” for interfacility transport at Mary Lanning Healthcare. Dr. James “Smitty” Smith, co-owner and medical director of Priority Medical, said he is excited to partner with MLH.
Ronda Ehly, Mary Lanning’s chief nursing officer, said she is pleased that Priority Medical is able to partner with MLH to ensure consistency and availability for ground transport services in Hastings and the surrounding areas. In addition to North Platte, Priority Medical operates in McCook, Kearney and Lexington.
“Both MLH and Priority Medical make it their goal to provide the best possible care for patients,” Ehly said in the news release. “This new partnership will benefit our patients and families, ensuring high-quality care all around.”
Smith said the goal is for Priority’s ground transport crews to receive training that “rivals any flight transport team in the area.” Priority crews already have begun training in Hastings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.