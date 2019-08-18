NORTH LOUP — After 118 years, North Loup still knows how to throw a party.
The popcorn wasn’t the only thing hopping Sunday, the closing day of Popcorn Days.
The parade, which started at 2 p.m., went for an hour and a half. In the past, the entries went around more than once. It’s big enough now that once is enough.
“And we don’t drag it out either,” said Larry White, one of the celebration’s two chairmen.
Fifty-seven entries and 28 tractors were part of Sunday’s parade. Music was provided by three marching bands, from Central Valley, Ord and Arcadia.
The event is a celebration of popcorn and patriotism.
Veterans from around the area make up the color guard. The members of the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and other groups are followed by a large number of motorcyclists.
The first unit was the Central Valley marching band, which performed the national anthem.
White, 71, points out that Popcorn Days is the longest continuously running celebration in the state of Nebraska.
The timing of Popcorn Days sometimes conflicts with the Nebraska State Fair. Some North Loup residents say when the events coincide, Popcorn Days puts a dent in the State Fair turnout.
White and co-chairwoman Carrie Shelton, who served as announcers, did a good job of thanking the parade entrants for showing up. “Welcome to Popcorn Days,” Shelton said.
The theme of this year’s parade was “Favorite Animated Movies.” One float had a “Frozen” theme. Spider-Man was the star of another.
Andy and Stacey Bredthauer appeared as Batman and Batwoman, riding a Honda four-wheeler decorated as a mini-Batmobile. The float was presented by the Valley Craft Club, whose president is Stacey’s mother, Janet Cox.
Andy Bredthauer said the duo left Gotham City to catch the Joker. But it was a case of mistaken identity. Arriving in North Loup, they found the Joker was actually Larry White. So their crimefighting skills weren’t needed. The Bredthauers, who live in Ord, will celebrate their 30th anniversary in December.
Duane Muhlbach of Ravenna piloted a 1982 Plymouth Horizon, which was painted red with its roof removed. Muhlbach was following in the tire tracks of his late father, who was known as Don the Clown.
At parades, his father dressed in a clown suit. Duane, 66, said he’s not at the point in his life where he would dress as a clown.
A bubble machine poured out bubbles from the back of the clown car.
On Saturday night, Kaylee Klanecky was crowned this year’s Popcorn Queen.
“I’m really excited to represent the wonderful small community I get to call home,” she said before Sunday’s parade. “And I can’t wait for the year ahead of me.”
Klanecky, 17, is a senior at Ord High School. Her parents are Jeremy and Laci Shoemaker and Ashley and Travis Klanecky.
Also involved in the parade was the sharp-looking Gary Trojan. He is commander of American Legion Post 220 in Comstock and chaplain of the Legion’s District 6.
Trojan, 72, attributes his neat attire to his time in the Marine Corps. He served in the Marines from 1965 to ‘69 and was in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968.
Trojan announced the ranch rodeo Saturday. He also keeps himself busy with auctioneering, “It takes three jobs to pay for my extravagant lifestyle,” he said, smiling.
Popcorn Days, White believes, has a lot of great attractions.
“I have learned that when people arrive the first day, they’re going to come back the second or third,” he said. “If they come on Friday to see what we have going on, they’re so impressed that they come back.”
Team penning, held on Friday, had 25 teams.
Saturday was “very, very busy because we had softball tournaments (and) volleyball tournaments down here on the one end of town. We had go-kart races on the northwest corner of town. And then on the east edge of town we had the ranch rodeo,” White said.
Free popcorn is taken to those activities, as well as horseshoe pitching. “We try to haul popcorn around for the whole three days,” he said.
The volunteers who hand out free popcorn take a break during the parade so they can watch. The popcorn is provided by Popcorn County USA.
The parade chairman was Tory Wadas.
It sounds like the people who run the event get along as well as popcorn and butter.
“That’s the beauty of Popcorn Days. We turn it over to different people, and just let them run it the way they want to run it,” White said.
Performing Sunday after the parade was an Elvis impersonator. A hypnotist appeared Saturday night.