Under a decision made by Senior Citizens Industries effective July 1, Regency Retirement Residence is no longer a congregate site for noon meals.
That decision was a major topic of discussion at Wednesday’s meeting of the Senior Citizens Industries board, held at the Grand Generation Center. Twenty-five people, including SCI board members, attended the meeting. The gathering also included some residents of Regency Retirement Residence, 803 Alpha St., and their family members. Also on hand was State Ombudsman Carl Eskridge.
In April, SCI sent a letter to Regency Board President Dave Richardson, informing Richardson and his board that meals would not be served after June 28.
Regency had been a congregate site for a year and a half.
“The decision to eliminate this congregate site was reached after months of investigating the hardship and restraints that it has placed on our current staff,” says the letter, written by SCI Board President Karl Hughes. “Midland Area Agency on Aging and the State Unit on Aging of Nebraska are aware and have acknowledged our decision to eliminate this program.”
In the letter, Hughes suggested alternatives for Regency residents. “Because your residents are independent, we would suggest and encourage the seniors at Regency to attend our noon lunch program at the Grand Generation Center,” Hughes wrote. “A full salad bar and soup are available with our lunch program. We also offer many activities for your residents to enjoy such as: card clubs, board games, bingo, exercise room and classes, pool tables (and) library, along with nutritional and health educational presentations.”
The other two options listed were to use the meal voucher program offered through Hy-Vee and to use the home-delivered meal program. People must qualify for home-delivered meals. The main requirement is showing that it is a hardship for them to prepare a meal.
The Regency resident who did most of the talking was Jack Wilson, who is a member of the Regency board. The Regency residents enjoyed having their lunches together, Wilson said.
As of July 1, 23 people lived at Regency. Their average age was 85.96 years old.
Wilson complained that SCI discontinued the congregate service without filing an official complaint with the Regency board.
Hughes and SCI Director Theresa Engelhardt said they talked to Richardson and another member of the Regency board. But Wilson said that wasn’t good enough.
During the discussion, members of the SCI board said they have not received much cooperation from Regency manager Peg Marsh.
Marsh did not attend Wednesday’s meeting. But Wilson spoke on behalf of Regency.
Alan Rakosky, whose 92-year-old father-in-law has lived at Regency for four years, said he hoped personal differences didn’t play any role in the decisions that have been made.
Engelhardt said the congregate meals were dropped because of a lack of staff members, rather than personality disputes. “We have a very small staff due to budget restraints, and we’re stretched thin enough as it is,” Engelhardt said.
When Regency was a congregate site, an SCI employee would deliver and serve the noon meal five days a week. She maintained the food by keeping it hot or cold. To do that, she would check the temperature of the food, maintaining logs and proper records. Accurate serving sizes also had to be maintained, Engelhardt said. Half a cup of vegetables had to be served with each meal. Certain utensils had to be used while serving the meals.
Programming also must be offered at congregate sites, Engelhardt said. That programming might involve health or blood pressure.
Another issue in discontinuing the meals was that congregate sites have to be open to the public, Engelhardt said. People need to push a buzzer to be allowed into Regency.
Casey Muzic, executive director of Midland Area Agency on Aging, attended Wednesday’s meeting.
A year and a half ago, Muzic directed that Regency would have to become a congregate site, Engelhardt said.
To properly serve people, many safety requirements have to be followed, Engelhardt said. For home-delivered meals, for instance, the meal must be delivered to a person’s door within 60 minutes.