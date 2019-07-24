“Live generously” is the motto of Thrivent Financial. For several years, that philosophy has helped the nonprofit, financial services organization support local causes, including Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity.
Last fall, Thrivent invited Habitat to apply for one of its national challenge grants to pay for half the cost to build a home. After months of planning, fundraising and building, the sponsored home is complete.
The community is invited to a dedication ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lincoln Elementary School, which is located across the street from the new four-bedroom home. Following the ceremony, those in attendance will be invited to tour the home.
Cristina Terrazas and her family were accepted into the Habitat program over a year ago. They have been patiently waiting to purchase the home with a 0% interest loan, based on the cost to build. With the help of volunteer labor, the cost to build is reduced, helping to make the home purchase possible.
Terrazas has completed the more than 500 hours of sweat equity required of each homebuyer family. Included in those hours were construction site work and 18 weeks of home ownership education. Additional funding, which equated to about 75% of the lot cost, came from Wells Fargo, whose employees also provide volunteer labor to Habitat.