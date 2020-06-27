The city of Grand Island is seeking applications from eligible nonprofits for CARES Act funding provided by the federal government in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Tuesday from nonprofits with 501(c)(3) status for projects associated with the prevention, preparation and response to COVID-19.
All eligible activities must meet a Community Development Block Grant national objective. A full list of eligible CDBG allowable expenses can be found in 2 CFR Part 200 and Title 24 of Federal Regulations, Part 570. Activities may be existing programs that have expanded, or new services provided because of COVID-19.
Examples are emergency assistance programs providing food, rent, utility and mortgage assistance and employment training programs providing assistance to increase self-sufficiency, including literacy, independent living skills and job training.
CDBG-CV funding will be provided on a cost reimbursement basis. Eligible expenditures used to prevent, prepare for, or respond to COVID-19 incurred as of March 1, and paid for with nonfederal funds may be eligible for reimbursement. Recipients will be required to maintain accurate records demonstrating household eligibility and the relationship to COVID-19.
The full CDBG-CV application can be found on the city of Grand Island’s website under the Community Development Section or at the following link:
For any questions regarding the application or CDBG-CV funds, submit questions, make written comments, or request copies of current planning documents to Amber Alvidrez, Community Development Division at 100 E. First St., Grand Island, NE 68801, by telephone at (308) 385-5444, Ext. 212, or at Ambera@grand-island.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.