A new nonprofit organization aimed at providing high-quality, reduced-fee child care has been formed in Grand Island.
Family First Academy, a component fund under the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, has been gearing up to meet this need. The organization said it will be “at the forefront of progress” with its innovative approach to tackle “the complex, and often intertwined, barriers that low-income families face.”
As part of its mission, Family First said in a news release, it will address an apparent issue by providing high-quality, reduced-fee child care. Qualified staff will work with children in a welcoming environment to provide age-appropriate play and developmental activities that stimulate learning. The organization’s child care center also will operate 24 hours a day.
Family First Academy said this will benefit many families, as well as employers who operate with first, second and third shifts.
In addition, Family First Academy will offer educational support programs whose scope will cover diverse needs from interactive parenting, nutritional guidance, financial planning and budgeting.
Financial incentives also will be a key component of the program. Participants will be able to earn vouchers for adhering to Family First Academy’s program expectations, as well as for their participation in the educational programs.
Families will be able to use their vouchers for immediate needs such as gasoline and groceries, but they also will have the opportunity to save them for the purchase of larger items such as washing machines, mattresses and other household necessities.
To help Family First Academy in its mission, individuals can support its work at any time of the year through the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation at www.gicf.org.
To learn more about Family First Academy and the impact it will have on families and the larger Grand Island area economy, visit its website at www.familyfirstacademy.org.
Questions can be emailed to familyfirstacademy.gi@gmail.com.
