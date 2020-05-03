With the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Grand Island and Hall County continuing to increase, local leaders and organizations are working to distribute information about the virus to non-English speakers.
Teresa Anderson, health director for the Central District Health Department, said her organization has worked in recent weeks to distribute information about COVID-19 and ways to prevent its spread, such as maintaining social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks in public.
“On our website, we have been translating all of our news releases into Spanish and posting them there,” she said. “We have a lot of our information materials in English and Spanish. We are also working with the Multicultural Coalition to get some of the other languages like Arabic and Somali included in what we are putting out there.”
At the biweekly press briefings, which she attends along with Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele, Anderson said CDHD brings a Spanish interpreter to translate the messages in real time to people watching the briefings on GITV, the city’s public access channel.
With the National Guard providing additional COVID-19 testing this past week for those who showed symptoms of the virus and/or were exposed to someone who previously tested positive for it, Anderson said interpreters were on-site.
“Every time we have had that National Guard here we generally have at least one interpreter and one of our bilingual staff members over there,” she said. “We always try to make sure that we have a Spanish speaker with us when we are doing those types of activities.”
Anderson said about 40% of the CDHD staff are bilingual, so they can help answer the phones in both English and Spanish.
“The way we are doing our contact interviews with our nurses now working from home is we are doing a three-way call,” she said.
“They will call in the interpreter, get them on the line and will call that person they need to get information to so that three people in three different places are communicating by phone. That is working pretty well for us.”
Audrey Lutz, executive director of The Multicultural Coalition of Grand Island, said her organization has “very strong” Spanish resources, but is working to get information about COVID-19 and ways to prevent its spread out in both Arabic and Somali as well.
She said this information will be posted in the respective languages on the Multicultural Coalition’s website.
“At this time, we have been putting information in English, Spanish, Somali and Arabic on our Facebook page,” Lutz said. “But we know that is not the best method, so we are going to try to do some distribution of handouts near the schools and some concentrated areas where we know our clients are to get the messages out.”
Steele said at last Monday’s press briefing that JBS published its guidance for safe practices by employees during the Ramadan holiday in Arabic, Somali and English. Lutz said JBS has also “done a good job” at putting information on safety measures and the importance of employees staying home if they are sick around its plant in these languages.
Carlos Barcenas, a member of the Grand island Public Schools Board of Education, said he has helped the district communicate its messages to Spanish-speaking families by translating them. He said he, the board and the district felt it was important to provide access to these messages delivered by GIPS and Superintendent Tawana Grover to Spanish speakers.
“Right now, what I try to focus on is whether it is something time-sensitive that people need to know right now,” Barcenas said. “For example, when we changed the schedule of the meals distribution, they needed the translation to know about that.”
Barcenas said he is providing information on COVID-19 to not only Spanish speakers who are GIPS parents, but also to the whole Grand Island community through his personal and professional Facebook pages. He said he has translated various posts from community resources and reposted them on his pages.
Additionally, Barcenas said he has done Facebook Live videos and Zoom workshops to educate the Hispanic community about COVID-19, ways to prevent its spread and community resources that are available as a result of events related the virus.
Barcenas said the Spanish speakers he has connected with are “very grateful” for his messages and appreciate that he is a reliable source for information.
“I think one of the dangers we have right now is that it is easy for everybody to have an opinion to become an expert,” he said. “Being a part of the school district, I think there is a trust piece where they know that if there is something related to education, to our kids and our community, they can trust the information I am sharing.
“We are trying to make our community better and people are grateful for that trust piece and that it is more accessible.”
Barcenas said local radio station 97.7 LOBO and newspaper Buenos Dias Nebraska have also been reliable sources of information on COVID-19 for Spanish speakers.
Lutz said it is important to share messages with all community members, including those whose first language is not English.
“The novel coronavirus does not discriminate based on race, ethnicity or country of origin,” she said. “We advocate for multilingual messages to get information out to the entire community, not because it is spread more prevalently or any differently by people of color.”
Lutz added: “It is important to spread awareness and messaging about COVID-19 because what we know about how it changes, so we need to get messages out quickly. Obviously, when you need to put it in other languages, that slows that communication down.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.