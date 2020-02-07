The For the Love of Children Banquet began in 2015 to celebrate and honor the contributions of Grand Island community members who advocate for and serve children. Every day, members of the community work to ensure that all children are well-cared-for, healthy, educated and loved.
The banquet awards three For the Love of Children Awards and one Lifetime Achievement Award. The Association for Child Abuse Prevention (ACAP), in collaboration with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska, Boys Town, Building Blocks Foster Care, Central Nebraska Child Advocacy Center, Crisis Center and Heartland CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) encourage nominations for those who have contributed to bettering the lives of children in the Grand Island area.
Award recipients will be honored at the recognition event dinner scheduled for Thursday, April 23, at Riverside Golf Club.
The Lifetime Achievement award will be presented to an individual who has contributed substantially over his or her lifetime to the well-being of children through employment and/or leadership of or participation in volunteer activities.
Three additional individuals will be recognized for their continuing contributions to child well-being through employment or volunteer activities.
Nomination forms for all awards are available from any one of the hosting organizations. Information is also posted on the ACAP Facebook page: @ACAPGrandIsland. Nominations are to be returned to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska office at 424 W. Third St., Grand Island, NE 68801 no later than Feb. 21. Tickets will be available beginning in March.
Additional information may be obtained from the executive directors of any hosting organization.
