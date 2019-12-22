While the weekend’s warmth should yield to colder weather by Wednesday, the next few days should be precipitation-free, with no white Christmas in the forecast for Grand Island and the surrounding area.
So far this December in Grand Island, the temperatures have been averaging about 5 degrees above the 30-year average for the month. Precipitation, at .09 of an inch, is below normal for the month. The 1.3 inches of snow from more than a week ago has melted.
On Monday, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 50. Winds will be from the southwest at about 5 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon. Monday night’s low will be about 26.
The cooler weather will begin on Tuesday as the high will be near 49 with a low of about 22.
On Christmas, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 and a low of about 22.
On Thursday, the high will be near 40, with a low again of about 22.
On Friday, there is a slight chance of rain and snow, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 20%. On Friday night, there is a 40% chance of snow, with a low of about 25.
For Saturday, there is a chance of rain and snow, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
AAA forecasts that with 115.6 million travelers, 2019 year-end holiday travel will set a new record — the eighth straight year of reaching a new record-high travel volume since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.
Some 104.8 million (90.7%) will travel by car to reach their destination. Another 6.9 million will fly (6.0%). The remaining 3.8 million (3.3%) will use other modes such as bus, rail and ship.
Air travel volume will be the highest since 2003, an increase of nearly 5 percent over last year, rising by 320,000 passengers. The holiday period is defined as Dec 21 through Jan 1.
For those who are driving, AAA said December is bringing lower gas prices at pumps across the country. The recent national average of $2.55 is nearly a nickel lower than the beginning of the month. Decreasing gasoline demand and increasing stocks are driving the change in pump prices. The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report shows gasoline demand at its lowest level since mid-February and the highest stocks since this summer.
The National Weather Service in Hastings reports Christmas weather has been variable over the past 30 years as Christmas high temperatures in Grand Island have ranged from 11 to 62.
The warmest Christmas on record was a high of 62 on three occasions (1999, 1963 and 1922) and the coldest years had a low temperature of -16 — 1983 and 1924. Only 20 of 121 Christmas Days on record (17%) have reached high temperatures of at least 50, most recently three years ago in 2016. On the opposite side of the temperature spectrum, Christmas 1983 really stands out on the bitterly cold side of things, with a high temperature of only 7 and a bone-chilling low of -16.
The weather service said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the major Christmas blizzard of 2009 when a storm dumped 7.8 inches of wind-whipped snow on Grand Island. A total of 9.1 inches of storm-total snow was recorded between Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 that year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.