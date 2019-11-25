As Thanksgiving approaches on Thursday, one thing that area residents are not thankful for is the winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Hastings for Tuesday — with more snow in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.
The winter storm warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The weather service said heavy snow is expected through Tuesday with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, along with wind gusts as high as 45 mph for portions of central and south-central Nebraska.
The NWS said the strong winds could cause near-blizzard conditions. Some roads could be closed with driving visibility and road conditions becoming dangerous.
Snow emergency
The City of Grand Island has declared a snow emergency from 8 a.m. Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.
During that time, no vehicles may be parked on the city’s snow emergency routes. The routes can be identified by the red, white and blue snow emergency signs posted every few blocks on these streets. A snow emergency routes list is on the city’s website.
The Grand Island Police Department will begin checking the city’s snow emergency routes when the emergency takes effect, and will continue checking for illegally parked vehicles until the emergency expires. Parked and/or abandoned vehicles on emergency routes are subject to being towed away.
The Grand Island Police Department is urging all motorists to slow down and be alert for rapidly changing road conditions.
Capt. Jim Duering said residents should pay attention and not park on the city streets marked as emergency snow routes.
“This helps facilitate the plowing of these streets, making them safer routes of travel in and around the city,” Duering said. “The Grand Island Police Department will be working closely with the Street Department. We will start the process of issuing parking tickets and towing vehicles from these marked emergency snow routes.”
Duering said during and after snow storms, the GIPD community service officers and patrol officers will be looking for vehicles parked on the city streets that have been “plowed in.” He said they will put a 72-hour parking notice on vehicles that appear to be snowed in or where it is evident the vehicle has not been moved.
Duering said this is only a reminder/notice ,and they are asking for help from the citizens for compliance in moving their vehicles. Vehicles that have not been moved will be subject to ticketing and towing.
“During these snow events, we are asking residents of Grand Island to move their vehicles to an area of the roadway that has already been plowed and not to park back in the same unplowed area,” he said. “This would benefit the street department if they needed to plow again.”
On Monday, Shannon Callahan, Grand Island Street Superintendent, said her crews were busy getting their equipment in order for Tuesday’s snow. The weather will present a number of challenges. As the snow begins, the ground will still be warm from the recent high temperatures and that snow will turn to water, which could freeze as the temperature will start to fall and the snow starts to accumulate.
On top of that, as snow plows clean an area, the strong winds could push the snow right back onto the streets. Callahan said the plows will be out early and throughout the day removing the snow off the emergency routes and main traffic routes.
Travel preparation
As folks prepare for the Thanksgiving weekend, the weather will make travel very difficult as there will be patchy blowing snow that will reduce visibility, especially during Tuesday’s evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and power lines laden with the wet, heavy snow.
People who brave the winter traveling conditions are urged to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.
Snow estimates from the storm, according to the weather bureau, range from Ord, 7-9 inches; Loup City, 8-11 inches; Fullerton, 5-8 inches; Hastings, 5-9 inches; and Kearney, 6-10 inches.
Monday continued the warmer temperatures (mid 50s) with no precipitation. Going into Tuesday, the weather service said a strong upper-level storm system will be bringing increasing snow chances. The snow will be moderate to heavy snow and is expected to spread east across the entire area during the daytime hours. The storm will be diminishing during the late evening and overnight hours.
The heaviest amounts, NWS Hastings said, are expected to be roughly along and northwest of a line from Osceola to Alma, where amounts anywhere from 5 to 8 inches are forecast, though locally higher amounts are not out of the question. Lesser amounts are expected across southeastern areas.
Along with the snow, the storm will bring increasing north to northwest winds during the daytime hours. Winds will peak during the evening hours, when gusts could be near 45 mph.
Weather service officials said that at the start of the work day Tuesday, snow in Grand Island will have yet to begin to fall. But by late morning and into the afternoon, snowfall will get heavier, at possibility 1 inch per hour. The initial early snow could melt because of the warmer ground temperatures. That precipitation will later refreeze as temperatures become colder and then buried under the continuing snowfall.
The snow is expected to come to an end around 4 a.m. Wednesday, with the daytime hours Wednesday offering a brief break in the winter precipitation.
Additional precipitation chances return for Thanksgiving Day, and continue on through the upcoming holiday weekend. Those with travel plans this week need to be sure to stay up to date with the very latest forecasts, the weather service urges.
Thanksgiving week forecast
In Grand Island, snow could start in earnest after 9 a.m. Tuesday and be heavy at time as 3 to 7 inches are possible. The high will be near 31. Winds will be from the northeast at 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Most of Tuesday evening’s snow and blowing snow will be before 1 a.m. and could be heavy at times. The wind will be from the northwest at 25-30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. New snow accumulations could be from 2-4 inches.
On Wednesday, there will be a 20% chance of snow before 7 a.m. It will be sunny with a high near 31. Winds will be from the northwest from 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. There is a 30% chance of snow Wednesday night after 1 a.m. The low will be around 14.
For Thanksgiving Day, snow is likely between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a high near 34. There is a 30% chance of snow on Thursday night with a low around 29.
In 2017, Thanksgiving Day was the warmest on record for Grand Island with a high of 72. Last year, the Thanksgiving high was 64. The coldest Thanksgiving on record was in 1985 with a high of 14. The snowiest Thanksgiving was in 1919 and 1931 when 4 inches of snow fell.
On Black Friday, snow is likely before 2 p.m., then rain likely. The high will be near 42. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Rain and snow is likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of snow. The low will be around 29.
According to the NWS Hastings, Thursday night through Friday, temperatures will rise into the 40s with snow becoming rain with estimated amounts from 0.20 of an inch to 0.65 of an inch.
That rain could result in a rapid snow melt of the heavy snow Tuesday raising the concern of localized flooding. Unlike the similar situation last March, existing moisture and water tables are high but the ground is not frozen and will have the ability to absorb some of the melt off.
For Saturday, there’s a chance of rain and snow, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%. For Saturday night, there’s a 40% chance of snow, with a low around 20. There is a high wind potential with wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Saturday night’s low will be 19 in Grand Island, which could result in the refreezing of the precipitation from the previous day, along with some snow showers with limited accumulations.
For Sunday, there is a 30% chance of snow, with a high near 27. As of Monday, Grand Island had received 3.1 inches of snow since Sept. 1. Last year, Grand Island received 35.3 inches.
