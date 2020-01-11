The documentary “No Small Matter” will be shown at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St.
This free documentary is 74 minutes in length. The theater’s concession stand will be open.
The goal of this film is to raise the awareness of the importance of the first five years of life. Recent brain research has shown that 90% of the brain’s architecture is complete by the time children enter kindergarten.
Currently, about 40% of Nebraska’s children are at risk for school failure because of poverty, trauma, abuse and social emotional problems. These issues ultimately affect communities as there are more school dropouts and less people who are prepared to join the workforce.
Additionally, the lack of high quality child care is concerning to communities, as the lack of availability does not invite people who may be looking to relocate.
The city of Grand Island, H3C Hall County Community Collaborative, Grand Island Public Schools, Buffett Early Childhood Institute, National League of Cities, Communities for Kids and Central Community College are hosting the documentary showing.
For more information contact Celine Swan, youth and family services librarian at the Grand Island Public Library, at (308) 385-5333; or Barbara Beck, early childhood education instructor at Central Community College, at (308) 398-7476.
