After initially saying all classes would be held as scheduled this week, Grand Island Public Schools, Northwest Public Schools, Grand Island Central Catholic, Heartland Lutheran High School and Trinity Lutheran School will close this week as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
GIPS said it will close its schools beginning Monday, but that the reality is it may be a several-week closure. As a result, the district said, all student activities, athletics, fine arts, clubs and meetings are canceled until further notice.
“We have said from the beginning this is a fluid situation, and events in the past 48 hours have encouraged us to take action to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across our communities,” GIPS said. “Because schools have dense populations, closing can prevent students from spreading the virus to others in their families and the community.”
GIPS said it realizes that food insecurity is a reality in the district and that many of its students rely on its schools for meals.
“District and community organizations are working to address this need,” the district said. “We will give much more information on solutions for feeding students in the next 24 hours. I know our community, working hand-in-hand with us, will ensure our students are taken care of during this closure.”
GIPS said it is also working to roll out an online learning system.
“This will take flexibility from our staff and our students, and the support of our parents, families and the community,” it said. “We will continue to provide developmental instruction to our students during this formative time of their growth.”
In a message to parents Sunday, Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards said the district’s schools will be closed through Friday.
“Events in the past 48 hours have encouraged us to take action to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across our communities,” Edwards said. “We will be in communication with the Northwest Public Schools community in the coming days in regards to future plans and upcoming activities.”
In a letter to families posted on the Trinity Lutheran Facebook page, Principal Jerrita Staehr said her school will be closed through March 27 as a preventive measure.
“The circumstances will be evaluated on a weekly basis to determine if we remain closed or (if) we will be able to once again open our doors,” Staehr said. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our students and families.”
Staehr said teachers will make final preparations on Monday and Tuesday to switch to a distance learning format. Some classes will have online assignments, while others will have a combination of paper packets and online components.
She said Trinity Lutheran will be ready to move to online classroom delivery by Wednesday.
In a video posted to the school’s Facebook page Friday afternoon, GICC Principal Jordan Engle said student safety and well-being is a top priority for the school.
Since last Friday, GICC has received “a plethora of new information” from a group of local physicians, and Nebraska has also seen the first community spread of COVID-19, Engle said.
He said after talking with GICC administration and its board of education, the decision was made to cease all student gatherings, including classes, practices and activities, at GICC through March 22.
“At the conclusion of the week, our board of education will reconvene and consider whether new information is available to make a determination on the following week,” Engle said.
GICC staff plans to begin offering virtual resources this week.
Engle added since the closure announcement was abrupt, students may need to gather their technology resources and/or personal belongings from the school. The building will be open Monday during regular business hours to allow students to gather these items.
In his message to the GICC community, Engle encouraged students to engage in social distancing and not to gather in close quarters at this time.
Leech echoed Engle’s comments in a Facebook Live message Sunday afternoon, saying that since he received similar information from the medical community, and in light of the first community spread of COVID-19 in Nebraska, he made the decision to cease all classes and student activities for one week as a preventive measure.
He said this week will serve as the school’s spring break. The decision to return to face-to-face classes will be re-evaluated throughout the week and will be made by Friday.
“However, we are expecting the state to step in at some point and shut down all schools in the state as this situation continues to unfold,” Leech said. “At that time, if we do not go back to face-to-face classes on Monday, March 23, we will be prepared to go to online learning.”
He added: “We will continue that for as long as we need until we feel it is safe to go back to face-to-face instruction.”
