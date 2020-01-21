Grand Island police responded to a three-vehicle accident Tuesday morning at 13th Street and Custer Avenue.
No one was injured in the accident, which occurred at about 9:40 a.m.
Two of the vehicles were southbound on Custer, said Sgt. Kevin Sheeks of the Grand Island Police Department.
A 2009 Ford Focus, driven by Mirra Ramirez, was stopped at the traffic signal. That car was struck from behind by a 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by Jose Mendoza.
The collision pushed Ramirez’s car into a vehicle that was westbound on 13th Street. That car, operated by Jason O’Brien, was a 1992 Buick Park Avenue.
Mendoza was cited for careless driving and not having an operator’s license, Sheeks said.
