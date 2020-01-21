Grand Island police responded to a three-vehicle accident Tuesday morning at 13th Street and Custer Avenue.

No one was injured in the accident, which occurred at about 9:40 a.m.

Two of the vehicles were southbound on Custer, said Sgt. Kevin Sheeks of the Grand Island Police Department.

A 2009 Ford Focus, driven by Mirra Ramirez, was stopped at the traffic signal. That car was struck from behind by a 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by Jose Mendoza.

The collision pushed Ramirez’s car into a vehicle that was westbound on 13th Street. That car, operated by Jason O’Brien, was a 1992 Buick Park Avenue.

Mendoza was cited for careless driving and not having an operator’s license, Sheeks said.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments