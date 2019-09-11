An autopsy was performed Wednesday morning on two bodies found Monday afternoon at the Red Coach Inn, but Grand Island police have nothing new to report about their deaths.
Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott declined to release their names until police receive an initial indication about the autopsies. A police investigator went to Lincoln to witness the procedures.
The two people were discovered in a room at the motel, which is at 3021 S. Locust St. The deceased were a 38-year-old Grand Island man and a 37-year-old Shelton woman.
Police initially thought the deaths may be suspicious in nature. That was part of the reason for the autopsies, Elliott said.
“But if nothing comes back on the medical side,” police will have to wait for the toxicology report, he said.
A third occupant of the room, a man, was transported to CHI Health St. Francis. As of Wednesday morning, that man was still in the hospital, Elliott said.
