Half of the members of the Northwest Board of Education will be new come January 2021.
None of the three incumbents — Bret Mader, Karl Quandt and Mike Shafer — filed for re-election prior to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline. No challengers have filed for any of the three seats on the Northwest board as of Wednesday afternoon.
Quandt, who has served on the Northwest board for 12 years, said he feels he has served his time and that it is time to step away from the board. He said during his time on the board, he has enjoyed making choices that benefit Northwest students.
Mader, who has served for three years on the Northwest board, said he is “very grateful” for the opportunity to serve Northwest patrons on the Board of Education.
“I’ve done my best to move the district forward and hope to accomplish more in the remainder of my term,” he said. “I’m now ready to let someone take my place on the board (beginning) in January 2021.”
Shafer, a former Northwest teacher who has also only served three years on the Northwest board, said he felt due to life circumstances, it was time to step away from the board. He said he will be 67 this summer, that he has “many things to stay on top of” and wants to spend more time with his wife and family.
“We want to do some more traveling and we want to spend more time at our place in Arizona,” Shafer said. “Any time you are on a board of any kind, it just takes an awful lot of time.”
In other races, Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education members Julie Gortemaker and Heidi Schutz did not file for re-election. Gortemaker was just appointed in July 2019 to fill a Ward C seat left vacant by board member Roger Harms.
On the Grand Island City Council, council members Julie Hehnke and Jeremy Jones did not file for re-election. Bethany Guzinski has filed to fill Hehnke’s Ward 3 seat, while Patrick Birkel and Jack Sheard have filed to fill Jones’ Ward 1 seat.
All incumbent Hall County commissioners — Karen Bredthauer, Pam Lancaster and Gary Quandt — have filed for re-election. So far, only Bredthauer is running opposed, with Republican Todd Morgan challenging Bredthauer in the May 12 primary. The winner will face Democrat Bill Mowinkel for the District 2 seat.
