The most important question on the minds of each Nebraska State Fair board member and all those watching its meeting was whether the event would occur or not.
However, no decision was made.
Interim Executive Director Jaime Parr reported plans for the event are progressing, but, if plans need to be modified, the organization created multiple alternative schedules and corresponding budgets.
“We have internally had a lot of conversations and worked with a number of committees as well as the board working group about the COVID situation,” Parr said. “Safety is the No. 1 consideration.”
During the report, Parr stated a survey was sent out to previous State Fair vendors. The survey asked the vendors their willingness to participate in wellness checks, wearing of masks and social distancing. Of the 174 responses, Parr said they received mostly positive responses.
“The vast majority of our vendor partners and concessionaire partners want to come,” Parr said. “They want to participate in the fair and they are willing to participate with most of the contingencies.”
Parr also reported that volunteers had started signing up for the fair, but the numbers were lower than in previous years.
Parr also reported that individuals from outside the state have inquired about participating in the fair following the cancellations of state fairs in surrounding states.
After Parr’s report, Sponsorship and Hospitality Director Laura Hurley announced the State Fair had already acquired over $1.25 million in sponsorships with 16 new sponsors for the State Fair.
“I think those numbers really show that everyone is still very interested and supportive of the Nebraska State Fair,” Hurley said. “They want us to succeed and they are willing and exceptional partners.”
According to Hurley, if the State Fair were canceled, sponsors have the option to receive full refunds, roll sponsorships over fully to 2021 or to donate the funds to the general fair fund.
After Hurley’s update, the board approved a motion from Chuck Rolf to select a $72,000 bid from O’Neill Transportation to add rock to parts of driving lanes and parking lots. The motion also stated the board would ask the 1868 Foundation to take over the project and raise $150,000 for its completion and the future maintenance of the areas. The board also received $35,000 from Grow Grand Island for the project.
Kathleen Lodl delivered an update from the COVID-19 working group.
Lodl said the group had been working closely with numerous local government agencies to present the best course of action for the board.
“What we know, as people have said before, is things are changing pretty rapidly,” Lodl said. “So what we are looking at closely now is what the governor will come out with in the next set of recommendations. We know the current recommendations and directed health measures will go out of effect on June 30.”
Lodl said the group has been told the governor’s office hopes to release updated information in seven to 10 days. Lodl said it was important for the board to make the best decision with everyone involved with the fair in consideration.
Board member Jeremy Jensen said he wanted to make it clear to the public that, while plans for the fair continued to progress, no decision has been made regarding the status of the event.
The current timetable for a decision sees the COVID-19 working group meeting on June 25 to guide the board’s decision in a special meeting prior to July 1.
For the record
— Beth Smith announced new Executive Director Bill Ogg’s first day would be June 22.
— The board voted to publish its budget on its website for public access.
— The addition of $121,000 to its legal services and lobbyist budget line was also approved.
— Motorsports are on schedule.
— Grand Marshal nominations have been sent out.
— Parr announced the addition of a hand-crafted wooden carousel. The carousel is available to the public in the Nebraska Building Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— A motion to release an 11-page vendor analysis document produced by Jensen was not approved.
