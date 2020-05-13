Testing for COVID-19 will not be done Wednesday at Fonner Park.
The work was done Tuesday as part of the TestNebraska project, but Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department does not know when testing will resume.
Central District Health also did not have any new numbers to report Tuesday. Beginning this week, COVID-19 statistics for the three-county area will be released only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
As part of the TestNebraska project, people who want to be tested must first register at www.testnebraska.com.
Those who register will be told when to report to Fonner Park for mobile testing.
The testing consists of a nasopharyngeal swab.
People will receive their test results in 48 to 72 hours, Anderson said.
If they test positive for the coronavirus, it means “that you’re carrying the virus with you,” Anderson said. In other words, you can spread the virus to other people.
If people test positive, “we’d really like for them to call us, so that we can walk them through the process of quarantine,” Anderson said.
Many of the National Guard members conducting the mobile testing have been doing the work at Fonner Park for several weeks.
Guard members are part of the COVID-19 joint task force, which was assembled from volunteers from many different units.
Many of them came from the 155th Medical Group, which is part of the 155th Wing in Lincoln.
The other main group is Nebraska CERFP, which is based in Omaha. CERFP stands for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package.
Not all of the members are medically trained, but they’re familiar with performing tasks “at a very high level” while wearing personal protective equipment, said Major Scott Ingalsbe, who works in public affairs for the Nebraska National Guard.
Others, such as combat medics, volunteered for the group.
The Guard has six mobile testing teams working across the state. Two other smaller teams are providing logistical support for CHI Health testing sites in Lincoln and Omaha. At those two sites, a CHI Health team is collecting the test samples for TestNebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.