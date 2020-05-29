EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third part of a series of stories looking at the 40th anniversary of the tornadoes that hit Grand Island on June 3, 1980.
With the 40th anniversary of the Grand Island tornadoes coming up Wednesday, the Grand Island Public Library said a book based on the weather event remains popular with its patrons,
The book, “Night of the Twisters,” written by Ivy Ruckman and published in 1984, is told from the perspective of 12-year-old Danny Hatch, whose home was destroyed by one of the seven tornadoes that hit Grand Island on June 3, 1980. In the book, Hatch searches for his parents among the debris.
Celine Swan, youth and family services librarian, said as of Tuesday afternoon, the library has all but one of its copies of the book checked out, showing how popular it is with readers.
“Kids are just fascinated by tornadoes,” she said. “The fact that the author, Ivy Ruckman, was from Hastings and took some of our landmarks was neat.
“She had Fonner Park in there, along with Mormon Island, Kmart and Meves Bowl. She added all these facts into the book and it really gets kid to read this book.”
In a June 2000 presentation, recapped in a subsequent article in The Independent, Ruckman, a Hastings native, said the idea for the book started June 4, 1980. She turned on the radio in her car and heard a report of how Grand Island was destroyed by seven tornadoes.
Ruckman said at the time that she tried to get her cousin to write an account of her experiences for Reader’s Digest, which paid $1,000 for first-person reports. After that didn’t occur, Ruckman decided to write the book because no one had written a children’s book about tornadoes before.
She began doing research on the 1980 tornadoes and traveled to Grand Island in May 1982 for background work on the book.
“I think ‘Night of the Twisters’ really shows people how resilient people can be,” Swan said. “Books can portray and give people that experience. If kids read a book and they see that people survived and adapted, that gives them a feeling that they are safe.”
Swan said kids who visit the library have always been fascinated by weather. She said whenever it hosts crafts and science experiment events, kids enjoy making a tornado in a bottle, drawing tornadoes and learning more about weather.
“Kids are just fascinated by the weather, so ‘Night of the Twisters’ is a great book to tie into that,” Swan said.
For those who may want to learn more about the 1980 tornadoes, Shaun Klee, adult and technical services librarian, said the library has a vertical file with items from the event.
“There is a big scrapbook in the Heritage Room that some people have worked in. It has newspaper clippings, personal photographs and other items pieced in it about the 1980 tornadoes,” he said. “There are also two really big files about tornadoes in the vertical files.”
Klee said the files are only accessible in person, so once the library reopens to in-person traffic, people will be able to access the file.
