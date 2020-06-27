The Hall County Historical Society brought back a small piece of local history to help raise money for the organization’s projects during its Nifty Burgers for Preservation.
At its height in the 1960s, the Nifty Treat drive-in was the lyceum of the teenage social sphere in Grand Island, and looked as if it had been pulled from the screens of movies like “American Graffiti” or “Grease.”
According to Hall County Historical Society President Fred Roeser, Nifty’s, as it was known by local residents, was the place to be.
Gone, but not forgotten, the Hall County Historical Society brought back the beefburger originally sold at the drive-in.
For a $10 donation to Go Big Give, visitors to the event could get a Nifty burger, chips and a drink.
Roeser said the donations would be used to help pay for the completion of the Pioneer Park Fountain Restoration project.
“The fountain has been a long project,” Roeser said. “The original fountain was built in 1907; it was all cast iron and was destroyed in the 1940s by vandals.”
The historical society began work on the fountain project in 2014.
With hopes to restore the fountain to its original look, Roeser said the society was eventually able to find the original molds of the fountain in Alabama.
As of now, the project still needs $23,000 to finish the restoration, build a maintenance fund, place historical light poles around the fountain, place a drinking fountain in the park and install a flag pole.
Roeser said the historical society hopes to complete the project by the end of the summer.
In addition to the fountain project, the donations will be used to complete the Hall County Newspaper Digitization project and begin a new project.
Once the ongoing projects are completed, the Hall County Historical Society plans to restore a clock previously located in downtown Grand Island.
“There used to be a clock on the corner of Third and Pine,” Deitemeyer said. “We are going to replace it with a similar clock and call it the Century Clock.”
The pocketwatch-esque clock with a 36-inch face will be placed in its original location as a tribute to families, businesses and entities that have been in Hall County for 100 years or more.
“It’s a nice way to honor the families,” Deitemeyer said.
The clock will also be a marker of the 100-year anniversary of the historical society itself, which formed in 1922.
The Centennial Clock project will cost $25,000 and is estimated to be completed by summer 2021.
Individuals interested in ongoing or upcoming Hall County Historical Society projects can learn more online at hallchs.com.
