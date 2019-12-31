As Americans usher in the new year, resolutions are made and, most of the time, quickly forgotten. But one thing that is always changing, but ever-present, is the weather.
On the first day of 2020, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Hastings are predicting a chance of flurries between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny with a high near 38. Winds will be out of the southwest at about 10 mph. On the first night of the new year, the low will be about 26, with the wind changing to the northwest after midnight.
Roads and sidewalks remained icy and slick on New Year’s Eve and there were numerous accidents reported to local law enforcement and ambulance calls for people falling on the ice. Warmer temperatures and sun will help improve sidewalk and road conditions, along with street and highway crews continuing to move snow and salt icy roads.
According to the NWS Hastings, January is the climatologically-coldest month of the year. Since 2000, the average daily temperature for January has been 25.9 degrees. The average amount of precipitation since 2000 in January has been .56 of an inch, with an average of 6.6 inches of snow.
Whether the weather on the first day of the year is a harbinger of what’s to come is problematical at best.
The weather service said that during the past 100 years and more, “considerable variability often exists from one year to the next across south-central Nebraska and north-central Kansas.”
For example, over the past 30 years, New Year’s Day high temperatures in Grand Island have ranged from 4 degrees to 61 degrees.
The warmest New Year’s Day on record was a high of 64 degrees in 1939. The coldest weather was a low temperature of minus 23 in 1974. The weather service said that only 15 of the 119 New Year’s Days on record (13%) featured high temperatures of 50 degrees or higher, with the most recent one in 2004 at 60 degrees. On the other end of the thermometer, only 17 of 119 New Year’s Days on record featured highs of 15 degrees or lower, most recently 14 degrees in 2019.
During the last decade, the weather service said, Grand Island has had several colder-than-average New Year’s Days as the 10-year average runs about 10 degrees lower than the 30-year “normal.”
While snow flurries are forecast for Wednesday morning, the weather service said there haven’t been a lot of “major” events in the record books associated with New Year’s Day.
In 2007, there was a significant ice storm on New Year’s Day that followed a wet end of 2006. The ice storm wreaked havoc on electrical lines, shutting the lights off for many in the rural areas for days and even weeks.
With regard to snowfall, the weather service said there have been no significant Jan. 1 winter storms in the record books, with a modest daily total of 5.4 inches in 1948 leading the way. Six years ago, in 2014, Grand Island measured 0.7 inch of fluffy snow during the morning hours — the first measurable New Year’s snow in 15 years.
Between New Year’s Eve 1994 and New Year’s Day 1995, a two-day snow event brought 6.2 inches of snow to Grand Island, with 3 inches actually falling on New Year’s Day. This 1994-1995 event ranks as the second-largest two-day combination of New Year’s Eve plus New Year’s Day snow, trailing only 7 inches in 1931-1932.
New Year’s Day 2020 was preceded by a major winter storm that hit the area beginning last Friday and lasted through Monday morning. The storm brought a wide variety of weather to the NWS Hastings coverage area, the weather service said.
The storm dumped 4 to 13 inches of snow within several counties, mainly along and north of Highway 6 and along and west of Highway 281. Northwest winds frequently gusted at 30 to 50-plus mph, promoting significant blowing/drifting and resultant travel issues.
Also, the weather service said the liquid-equivalent precipitation totals (from combined rain and snow) proved quite impressive for late December, with most places receiving at least 1-2 inches.
“Put another way, some places saw as much precipitation from this one weather system as would ‘normally’ be expected through the entirety of meteorological winter from December through February,” the weather service said.
The highest totals of 8-13 inches ranged from the Tri-Cities area north and westward, highlighted by 13.2 inches near Arcadia, 13 inches at North Loup, and 12.2 inches in Ord. Other area snow amounts were Ravenna, 11 inches; Loup City, 10 inches; Greeley, 7.7 inches; St. Paul, 7.2 inches; and Doniphan, 3.1 inches.
In the Tri-Cities, Kearney had 11.1 inches of snow, while Grand Island and Hastings each had 3.7 inches.
The weather service said that the majority of snow fell during the evening and overnight on Saturday into Sunday morning. Widespread light snow and strong winds of 30 to 50-plus mph persisted through the day Sunday into Monday morning, which is when blowing/drifting snow impacts peaked in intensity. That caused many motorists to become stranded overnight as several highways closed due to drifting and near-blizzard conditions.
That included Interstate 80 from Grand Island westward, which was closed at about midnight on Monday and did not fully re-open until late afternoon Tuesday.
