Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele is expected to name Ward 5 Councilwoman Michelle Fitzke’s replacement at Tuesday’s Grand Island City Council meeting.
Steele said four candidates have applied for the position and have been interviewed by Steele and council members. Council members will give him their feedback on the candidates this week.
“At the next meeting, I will have the proposed candidate on the agenda,” the mayor said.
The four candidates for the council seat are Douglas Lanfear, Jeb Wolsleben, John Gericke and Justin Scott.
On Aug. 13, Fitzke announced her intention to resign her position effective Aug. 27.
In her letter, Fitzke said the reason for her resignation was that she and her husband had purchased a home outside of Ward 5.
“I have greatly enjoyed being on the city council and working with the city staff and all of the city council members,” Fitzke said in her letter to Steele. “I have learned a lot about what it takes to run a city and keep a balanced budget. Over the years on the city council, we have had to make some hard decisions in order to balance the budget and I look forward to watching it stay that way.”
She also told Steele that she intends to stay active to “help the city move forward in the coming years,” and urged him to seize the opportunity to appoint her to various committees where she can accomplish this goal.
The council appointee would fill the remainder of Fitzke’s term, which expires at the end of 2022.
