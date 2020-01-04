New trade deals with Japan and the European Union went into effect on Jan. 1.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Jennifer Houston said that is good news for cattle producers.
“The new deal with Japan immediately lowered the tariff on U.S. beef from 38.5 percent to 26.6 percent, and it will eventually drop to 9 percent,” Houston said. “Most importantly, it keeps us at the same tariff rate as other international beef producers who export to Japan under the Trans-Pacific Partnership.”
Houston said the new deal with the EU establishes a duty-free quota for high-quality U.S. beef from non-hormone treated cattle.
“Under the terms of this agreement, the U.S.-specific annual quota will increase from 18,500 metric tons in the first year to 35,000 metric tons in year seven,” Houston said.
She said the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative estimates that this quota will increase annual U.S. beef sales in Europe from $150 million to $420 million.
“NCBA is proud to have worked very hard to build support for the increased access to Japan and Europe,” Houston said. “We’re going to continue working hard to improve access to lucrative international markets like China - and to finalize approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement as soon as possible in 2020.”
The news of the trade agreements is good news for the Nebraska Cattlemen who experienced a rough year in 2019.
In March, a winter storm impacted the entire state, including the cattle and the beef community. The severe and negative impacts continue to challenge Nebraska Cattlemen and its members moving forward, according to the NC. In order to help those cattlemen and women in need NC formed the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund and generated $1.7 million in donations all of which went to the applicants of the fund.
Another event that caused significant financial and emotional hardship on cattle and beef producers was the fire at the Tyson plant in Holcomb, Kan., on Aug. 9.
According to the NC, the event gave evidence of how any disruption can negatively affect the entire industry. The NC, in conjunction with the National Cattleman’s Beef Association, worked with a variety of entities, including Tyson Fresh Meats, for ongoing transparency to producers; the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to emphasize oversight in all phases of government functions; Commodity Future Trading Commission, to actively monitor market manipulation; CME, to ascertain that market trading activity is not abused; the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, to allow federal hauling and facilitate the needed hours for transport; and the Food Safety and Inspection Service, to move federal meat inspectors to plants increasing harvest levels.
The plant is just now coming back online to levels that existed prior to the fire.
