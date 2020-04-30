UPDATE:

There is an update with regard to the COVID-19 testing. There will be no testing scheduled for this weekend. The initial report was that testing would be taking place on Saturday, May 2, 2020, this will not be happening. There will be limited testing tomorrow, Friday, May 1, 2020; however, the schedule for tomorrow is full. We truly apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your understanding and will be posting as soon as we are made aware of further testing.

UPDATE: Testing slots for today, Friday fully booked

The testing slots for Fonner Park COVID-19 testing are full for today and Friday, says the Central District Health Department.

“We truly apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” a news release says. “Thank you for your understanding and will be posting as soon as we are made aware of further testing."

People may preregister for testing Tuesday as part of the new TestNebraska program, organized by Gov. Pete Ricketts. That testing will also be done at Fonner Park.

In order to register, visit www.testnebraska.com.

Drive-through testing for COVID-19 will return to Fonner Park Thursday and Friday, and the state’s new testing program will arrive in Grand Island at the same location Tuesday.

Members of the Nebraska National Guard will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Fonner Park. No registration is necessary.

Priority will be given to people who have symptoms or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the cornonavirus, as well as health care workers and emergency responders. But other people may also be included in the 300 tests done each day.

The two pilot sites for the new TestNebraska program are Omaha and Grand Island, said Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department.

To be tested Tuesday, people must register at www.testnebraska.com.

According to the website, “TestNebraska is a new initiative in partnership with our state leaders and private corporations. Our goal is to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so Nebraskans can have better access to testing and help stem the spread of COVID-19 to get us back to normal as quickly as possible.”

A news release Wednesday from Central District Health stated the presence of TestNebraska “will greatly increase the number of COVID-19 tests. More testing means more positives, but more importantly it means that we will identify more persons who are contagious and advise them to quarantine.

“CDHD has access to a team of local, state and national public health experts to provide input on efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the news release states. “We are evaluating what has worked and what can be improved. Key additions include providing case management and community health worker support for persons being tested and especially for persons and their families testing positive.”

 

PHOTOS: Coronavirus testing in Grand Island, April 30, 2020

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments