Grand Island’s new Burger King, at Stagecoach Road and South Locust Street, is open for business.
The restaurant, at the former home of Uncle Ed’s Steak House, replaces the longtime location at Fonner View Center, which closed recently.
The primary owners of the three Grand Island Burger Kings are Bill Degen Jr. and his sister, Nancy Lonergan. Their sons, Chris Lonergan and Austin Degen, are also involved in the operation.
Degen and his father, the late Bill Degen Sr., opened the Burger King on West Second Street in December of 1976. They opened the location at 2280 N. Webb Road in 1982.
The business opened at Fonner View Center in 1994.
Bill Degen Sr. passed away in 2005 at the age of 77.
