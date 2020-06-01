Using rituals that date back through the millenia, the bishop of the Grand Island Catholic Diocese consecrated the new sanctuary Sunday morning at the Church of the Resurrection.
Until Sunday morning, it was just a building.
But the sacred acts performed by the Very Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt made it a church.
The ceremony included incense, holy water and consecrated oil.
At the beginning of the Mass, Mike Spilinek of the church’s building committee handed the building plans to the bishop, which is part of the ritual.
Later, Hanefeldt blessed the holy water in the baptismal font and sprinkled the water on parishioners and the altar.
As the Mass proceeded, Hanefeldt poured Chrism oil onto the altar and signed the church’s wall with the oil, anointing them. Parishioners wiped the altar dry and covered it with an altar cloth. Other parishioners placed candles on the altar and, assisted by an altar server, set flowers beneath it.
The new sanctuary, or worship space, is the main feature of a Resurrection Parish project that cost about $5.2 million.
Parish members attended the opening Mass, seated in every other row.
Most wore face masks.
The ceremony was also livestreamed.
The dedication was originally slated for March 22, but was postponed because of COVID-19. Sunday was Pentecost Sunday, the conclusion of the Easter season.
During the Mass, Hanefeldt gave thanks for “this beautiful place to honor our Lord.” If it weren’t for the masks people were wearing, he said, he could see their smiles.
The dream was realized through much prayer and perseverance, Hanefeldt said.
In his remarks, Spilinek said the high windows behind the altar represent the curtain that tore in the temple when Jesus died on the cross.
The way in which the sanctuary rises up is a sign of the resurrection.
As part of the project, Resurrection’s old worship space was turned into a gathering space. The work also resulted in new office space and a hallway that connects the sanctuary to the fellowship hall.
The addition was built onto the southwest corner of the church.
The worship area will seat 550 people. The gathering space will handle overflow.
The Rev. Joe Kadaprayil, Resurrection’s pastor, said the dedication of the church is “a huge relief.”
But the project was competed when God wanted it to be, he said. “We take everything in God’s time,” he said.
Kadaprayil became the church’s pastor in June of 2017. Ground was broken on the addition in summer 2018.
But the roots of the project go back 10 years, Spilinek said. That time included planning, gathering funds, interviewing architects and hiring a contractor. The building committee consists of about 10 people.
The project’s main contractor was Sampson Construction of Kearney.
Spilinek was joined at the front of the church by Wayne Galloway of Sampson.
Only a bishop may consecrate a Catholic church. The job may not be delegated. Sunday’s ceremony made the building a place of worship.
The rituals used by Catholics in sanctifying churches predate Jesus. They were adapted from Jewish rites.
As the water was blessed, Hanefeldt prayed that as the water is “sprinkled on us and on the walls of this church, it may be a sign of the cleansing waters of salvation, in which we have been washed in Christ and made a temple of your Spirit.”
