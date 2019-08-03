WOOD RIVER — For Jon Myers and his partners, getting their new RV campground open this year has been froth with challenges.
Firefly Meadows RV Park and Campground (11774 N. State Highway 11) is right off Interstate 80 exit 300 at Wood River. The RV park and campground opened earlier this year and is still undergoing renovation due to this year’s harsh weather. The cold February and the flooding that occurred in March put the project behind. But Myers and his partners persevered those obstacles. They have been getting a steady stream of customers over the last month.
Exit 300 LLC has four partners: Myers, Scott Gorka, Brian Dunaga and Casey Williams. Myers is overseeing the project.
“We are a clean, budget-friendly RV park,” Myers said. “We have 30 total RV sites, 21 are full hookups, including water, sewer and electric. We have 30- and 50-amp sites where the customer can pull through and back up.”
One of the gemstones of the new facility is its bathhouse.
“We have one of the nicest bathhouses in the state,” he said. “Our customers are loving it.”
He said the showers are private, feature subway tile and large rainfall showerheads, and have tiled floors that are heated and cooled.
Firefly Meadows is located at the site of a former abandoned hotel.
“We just got done making a basketball court and playground out of one of the old motel foundations,” he said. “We also have a little picnic area and outdoor games for amenities.”
To get the property ready for Firefly Meadows, Myers said the got rid of three of the old hotel buildings that had fallen into disrepair. The remaining hotel structure is where the office is located. Renovations are underway to turn the some of the old rooms back into visitors accommodations.
“We just got done with the office so people can check-in at the campground, buy a shirt or hat, or borrow a DVD or book,” he said. “There is a pond on the property that we are cleaning up. Once we’re done with that, we’ll stock it with more fish. I’m really excited to get started on that.”
Myers said Firefly Meadows fills a need in Central Nebraska for accommodations for RVs and campers.
According to IBIS World, from 2013 to 2018, the campgrounds and RV parks industry has experienced steady growth.
“The industry is primarily driven by travel-related trends because trips to campgrounds and RV parks are considered cost-efficient alternatives to traditional vacations,” according to the IBIS World report.
The report said that during the early part of those five years, there had been a slow but steady increase in travel and a rebound in recreational vehicle sales. Also, rising employment and disposable income levels led to heightened levels of domestic travel in the second half of the period. With consumer expenditure on travel growing, industry revenue is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 1% to $6.5 billion over the next five years.
Firefly Meadows is along I-80, which is the second-longest interstate in the United States at 2,900 miles in length. It stretches from just outside New York City to downtown San Francisco.
Myers said he and his partners closed on the property on Jan. 1.
“But we couldn’t start on it until March because of frozen ground and then the flood,” he said. “We opened a few sites in May and got the rest of the sites up and running in June.”
Myers said he was interested in starting Firefly Meadows because he thought the location had potential.
“I was interested in this because I felt there was some hidden value,” he said. “It was really run down and scary looking, so it was cheap.”
At first, they planned on remodeling all of the motel rooms.
“But after doing the math a little more, we decided to get rid of most of them,” Myers said.”The volunteer fire departments from the surrounding community did the controlled burn on two of the motel buildings.”
Myers said the previous owners only operated the motel part of the property, so the RV lots were in really bad shape.
“They were so overgrown you couldn’t even tell they were there,” he said.
So far, Myers said, “Most of our customers are people passing through for the night. We just got the basketball court, playground, amenities area done. Once I get the pond dialed in, I’m hoping there will be enough things to do so more local folks come to check it out for a weekend.”
In the future, Myers said he and his partners would like to fix up the remaining hotel, build several retro cabins and have some giant tents, along with remodeled retro RVs that will be available by the night for “glamping.”
Glamping is a portmanteau of glamorous and camping and describes a style of camping with amenities and, in some cases, resort-style services not usually associated with “traditional” camping.
“We have 12 acres, so there’s room to at least double our RV lots,” Myers said. “We’re not gonna get carried away with the supply until we get a better idea on what the demand is going to be.”
For more information, visit their Facebook page.