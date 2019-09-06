Renovations were unveiled to a crowd of 40 community members on Friday at the Doane University campus at College Park in Grand Island. According to Paul Savory, Doane University Provost, the renovations are part of Doane University’s long-term commitment to Grand Island to help grow the community by providing the educational means to educate and train workers to meet the need for skilled workers.
Savory said the Grand Island campus focuses on working adults looking to add additional skills to improve their careers or to begin a new career.
Doane University’s main campus is in Crete, but it has additional campuses in Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha. Savory said the average age of the students at a satellite campus is 33.
One of the strengths of the Doane campus in Grand Island is that classes are at night to accommodate non-traditional students who work during the day. Savory said Doane’s goal is to build partnerships that help grow the community. As part of that goal, Doane works with Grand Island area businesses, along with Central Community College, area high schools and other community organizations, to meet the needs of local employers who need skilled workers.
While the Grand Island area and Nebraska both have a low unemployment rate, community businesses need skilled workers to help them remain competitive in a global marketplace.
Savory said in 2016, Doane College became Doane University to reflect its mission to provide educational opportunities to people of all ages and demographics.
Since opening the Grand Island campus in 2003, Doane has graduated 370 students.
“When you think about the students we are supporting, they are Grand Island and area residents,” Savory said. “That’s the impact we are having on the community.”
Along with Savory, Dr. Lorie Cook-Benjamin, dean of the College of Professional Studies, was among the many Doane representatives in Grand Island for the ribbon-cutting.
Audrey Scott, Grand Island campus and outreach director, said as continuing education is ever-changing, Doane University is excited to “adapt accordingly to our students’ needs.”
“This newly renovated space enables students to have a place where they can gather, work or just relax,” Scott said. “As our campus continues to grow, the needs of our students come first, and this space is a perfect example of that.”
The Grand Island campus offers undergraduate programs in accounting, agribusiness, business, health sciences, human relations, liberal arts, and RN to BSN. Full-time professionals teach Doane’s courses within their respective fields.
Graduate programs offered include Master of Arts in Management, Master of Business Administration, and Master of Education programs.
Scott said she works with community members to meet the needs of businesses and corporations.
“Some of those needs in Grand Island are retention because we have a very low unemployment here,” she said. “That means we have to find incentives for those employees to stay or incentives for those new employees that come in.”
Scott said that she and Lindsey Jurgens, who is a Doane University adviser in Grand Island, work with Grand Island and area employers to create opportunities for their employees to increase their skill levels through improved targeted educational opportunities.
Looking to the future, Scott said Doane University wants to create awareness in Grand Island and the surrounding communities about the educational opportunities they offer locally.
“Not very many people realize the opportunities that lie within Doane in Grand Island,” she said.
For example, students at the Grand Island campus come one night a week for eight weeks.
“It is very workable for full-time employees, spouses and parents,” Scott said. “Lindsey and I continue to work to create that awareness in Grand Island about what we offer and the many opportunities that are already here when it comes to the courses and degrees that are being here in Grand Island.”
For more information about Doane University in Grand Island, call (308) 398-0800 or visit www.doane.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.