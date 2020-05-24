Farmers can begin sign-up for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program on Tuesday, according to Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit all of agriculture hard,” Smith said. “Our producers work overtime to feed our nation, and they deserve more than our thanks.”
He said he supported passage of the CARES Act, which contained needed assistance for farmers and ranchers by replenishing the Commodity Credit Corporation and providing additional assistance through USDA.
Since then, Smith has written to the USDA to ensure these programs meet the needs of both cattle and pork producers.
He said the CFAP program, largely funded through the CARES Act, will be implemented by the Farm Service Agency to provide needed assistance to “the people who feed our nation.”
“Through this program, producers can receive compensation for declining commodity prices and specialty crop losses which occurred during the pandemic,” Smith said.
Starting Tuesday, he said, farmers and ranchers may start applying for CFAP assistance through their local FSA office. According to the Trump administration, farmers should expect to receive assistance within a week of applying. CFAP application materials and commodity-specific details can be found at www.farmers.gov/cfap.
Smith said that in rural states like Nebraska, agriculture is a way of life.
“For so long, American agriculture has enjoyed unprecedented success, producing food more effectively and efficiently than any other place at any other time in history,” he said.
Smith said access to quality food has become “so commonplace it is often taken for granted.”
“However, in times like these we are reminded of how crucial food production is to the well-being of our country,” he said.
As co-chairman of the Congressional Rural Caucus, Smith said, he will continue working to “ensure our producers receive the deserved attention from Washington during this difficult time.”
USDA announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance program on April 17. CFAP will use funding and authorities provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and other USDA existing authorities. This $19 billion immediate relief program includes direct support to agricultural producers as well as the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
According to the USDA, CFAP will provide vital financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a price decline of 5% or more, or who had losses due to market supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and face additional significant market costs. Eligible commodities include non-specialty crops grown in Nebraska, such as corn, millet, oats, soybeans, sorghum, sunflowers, and hard red spring wheat. It also includes cattle, hogs, sheep (lambs and yearlings only) and dairy.
The USDA said eligible farmers and ranchers will receive one CFAP payment, drawn from two possible funding sources. The first source of funding is $9.5 billion in appropriated funding provided in the CARES Act and compensates farmers for losses due to price declines that occurred between mid-January 2020, and mid-April 2020 and for specialty crops for product that was shipped and spoiled or unpaid product. The second funding source uses the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate producers for $6.5 billion in losses due to on-going market disruptions.
While USDA’s Farm Service Agency will be accepting applications from agricultural producers who have suffered losses on Tuesday, FSA offices are open by phone appointment only. FSA will be working with agricultural producers by phone and using email and online tools to process applications.
