Functional medicine focuses on identifying and addressing the root cause of disease as each symptom or different diagnosis may be one of many contributing to an individual’s illness.
That is the Institute for Functional Medicine’s definition of functional medicine.
In Grand Island, Keri Anania, a board-certified physician assistant, has opened Nebraska Functional Medicine at 3537 W. 13th St. She will begin seeing patients this week.
A Grand Island native and graduate of Central Catholic High School, Anania earned bachelor of science degree in nutrition from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She later earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of South Dakota.
Before opening Nebraska Functional Medicine, Anania said she witnessed the “one size fits all” approach of conventional medicine continually fail with her patients.
She said she discovered functional medicine by way of her own personal health journey. She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and, at the urging of her grandmother, visited a practitioner of functional medicine in Omaha.
According to Anania, it was not until they found the root cause of the symptoms that she felt well. She said this inspired her to dig deeper and learn more. It was through her first-hand experience with functional medicine that she realized that treating the whole person — mind, body and spirit — is how true wellness is achieved.
Recently, the Centers for Disease Control reported that 11% of Americans said they took five or more prescription drugs within 30 days. For many people who are suffering, they are looking for alternative methods of healing. Functional medicine is one of those alternative methods.
Anania said functional medicine determines how and why illness occurs and restores health by addressing the root causes of disease for each individual.
She said the functional medicine model is an individualized, patient-centered, science-based approach that empowers patients and practitioners to work together to address the underlying causes of disease and promote optimal wellness.
“It requires a detailed understanding of each patient’s genetic, biochemical and lifestyle factors and leverages that data to direct personalized treatment plans that lead to improved patient outcomes,” Anania said.
She said that by addressing the root cause, rather than symptoms, practitioners become oriented to identifying the complexity of the disease. Anania said they might find one condition has many different causes and, likewise, one cause may result in many different conditions. As a result, she said functional medicine treatment targets the specific manifestations of disease in each individual.
Anania said that by shifting the traditional disease-centered focus of medical practice to a more patient-centered approach, functional medicine addresses the whole person, not just an isolated set of symptoms.
She said functional medicine practitioners spend time with their patients, listening to their histories and looking at the interactions among genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors that can influence long-term health and complex, chronic disease. In this way, functional medicine supports the unique expression of health and vitality for each individual, she said.
Common reasons people visit a functional medicine provider are:
- Improved wellness
- Hormone imbalances
- Thyroid abnormalities
- Autoimmune disease
- Fertility support
- Food sensitivities
- Digestive issues
- Adolescent behavior
- Chronic disease
Anania said she knew at the age of 5 that she wanted to have a career in health care.
It was during her senior year at UNL when she was undergoing cancer treatments that she realized that “spending every weekend in the hospital was not how I wanted to spend the rest of my life, knowing that I wanted to be a mom and have a family one day.”
That was when she decided to train to become a physician assistant.
Anania said she credited how well she handled her cancer treatments to the functional medicine provider she saw at the time. That eventually motivated her to earn certification as a functional medicine practitioner after receiving her degree as a physician assistant.
It was while she was seeing a functional medicine provider for her thyroid cancer that she realized that “there were other options” when seeking wellness.
“Sometimes, you don’t feel well until we get to the root cause of what is going on,” Anania said. “When you get to that root cause, you can really experience vitality and wellness how it is meant to be.”
When she was seeing the functional medicine provider in Omaha, she said, “I didn’t realize how much it would impact me later.”
Along with opening her functional medicine practice in Grand Island, she recently became a mother for the second time, giving birth to her second daughter. Anania said when she was undergoing treatment for her thyroid cancer, she wondered if she would ever become a mother.
She said seeing a functional medicine provider is not a substitute for seeing a primary care physician. Anania said the functional medicine provider and a primary care physician work together to help heal someone who is suffering.
“If a person has that nudge that’s telling them that something is off or that they think they could be feeling better or they want to go a different route, that is enough for them to schedule a 15-minute consultation with me,” Anania said.
That consultation is free. She said after the consultation if both she and the patient feel they are a good fit for functional medicine, she and the patient continue along that path of evidence-based medicine.
“We then work together to allow the body to heal itself like it knows how,” she said.
Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information, call at (308) 390-2663 or check online at www.nefunctionalmedicine.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.