BURWELL — The American Legion Clifford Clark Post No. 298 plans to build a new post home in 2020, Commander Donald Christen said on Monday.
Christen said, “Clifford Clark Post No. 298 will be going up with a new building at the same location that was home to the Burwell Legion Club for many years.”
The Burwell Legion Club closed its doors on July 1, 2017, and an auction was held in October of 2017. In August of this year, Jeffres Sand and Gravel of Burwell tore down the Burwell Legion Club to prepare the site for the new building.
Included in the plans for the new post home is a meeting area, catering kitchen, storage and office area.
The post is looking forward to honoring the past and present veterans in the new post home and having a place to connect with future veterans, Christen said. American Legion Post 298 is an active organization in the community assisting veterans and sponsoring youth activities, he added.
“Building a new post home will ensure our American Legion will remain an active organization and continue to be a true asset to our community,” Christen said.
“The fundraising to construct our new post home got underway at our American Legion Post No. 298 meeting on Nov. 5 and our goal date to have all of the funds in place and be ready to begin construction is Memorial Day 2020,” he said.
The American Legion, Clifford Clark Post No. 298 is a non-profit organization 501(c)(3) and donations are tax deductible. Donations can be mailed to the American Legion Post 298, P.O. Box 760, Burwell, NE 68823 or dropped off at Pathway Bank, 817 H St. in Burwell.
For more information about the American Legion, Clifford Clark Post No. 298 plans for a new post home, contact Christen at (308) 346-5548, email AmericanLegionPost298@gmail.com or contact treasurer Tim Rowse at (308) 346-4517.
