We interrupt day 1,247 of the presidential campaign season to take a break and scroll through some of the lighter, odd news in the world.
And, yeesh, just like Democratic presidential candidates, there is still an overabundance of that.
— “Swedish woman spots long-lost mixtape at art exhibition.”
According to news reports, a woman discovered the mixtape cassette at an art gallery in Stockholm as a part of an exhibition about plastic pollution. The artist had found it washed up on a beach in 2017.
That mixtape must have quite a story. The woman lost it in the early 1990s when she was a 12-year-old on a family trip to Spain.
The artist had used a professional audio restorer to create a list of songs on the mixtape, which included artists such as Pet Shop Boys, Shaggy, Soul Asylum and Bob Marley, along with several Disney songs.
The woman compared the list to the mix CD that she used to create the tape, and it was a match.
It looks like vinyl might not be the only musical format to be making a comeback.
But those of us old enough to be grateful that social media wasn’t around to permanently record our awkward teenage moments now have to fear about that mixtape of our youth washing ashore somewhere to be displayed for everyone to see.
— “Class ring lost in Maine turns up nearly 50 years later in Finland.”
A woman was reunited with the class ring of her then-boyfriend and future husband that she left in a department store bathroom in Portland, Maine, in 1973.
It was discovered by someone using a metal detector in a park in Finland.
Anybody else noticing a trend here?
If you lose something, look for it in Europe.
I’m going to catch the next flight to try and find out which country has a pile of mismatched socks that belong to me.
— “Kansas man offering $25,000 to find him a girlfriend.”
A 47-year-old Kansas man has set up a website to try to find himself a significant other. Anyone who suggests someone can earn $25,000 if the man ends up in a relationship with that woman.
“I saw the definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results, so I knew I couldn’t go back to online dating,’ the man told WDAF-TV.
Now he can expect a plethora of dates with women whose friends don’t mind setting them up with someone online in the hopes of getting $25,000.
That should end well.
— “Driver caught using carpool lanes with stuffed dinosaur.”
A driver in Washington was caught speeding in the carpool lane with only a stuffed dinosaur as a passenger.
Washington state trooper Rick Johnson tweeted: “Even if you have a favorite stuffed animal it doesn’t count as a passenger for the HOV.”
But does this dinosaur have common interests with a 47-year-old man in Kansas? Or would a 47-year-old man in Kansas be interested in going to Washington state to make a new friend and ride around in a car?
Somehow, I think both of these stories could have happy endings.
— “Should sports chat be cracked down on in the office? Some people say yes.”
A CNBC story quoted Ann Francke, CEO of a UK professional body called the Chartered Management Institute, saying in an interview with BBC radio that talking about sports in the office made women “feel left out.”
There was a backlash to this with many saying that the belief that women aren’t interested in sports is sexist.
Talking sports in the workplace only has one issue, and it doesn’t matter if the co-workers involved are male or female.
It’s a shame when a co-worker isn’t wise enough to like the exact same teams that you do, and then his or her team has the audacity of defeating your team. Then you have to deal with your co-worker’s effusive praise of his or her team when all you’d rather do is wonder where your lost stuff can be found in Europe.
