Midland Area Agency on Aging and the Heartland Disaster Recovery Group have teamed up to meet the needs of homebound senior citizens through a new program called Friendship Network.
With the COVID-19 outbreak in Central Nebraska, many seniors have been isolated socially and emotionally, and some lack the support to meet their grocery or prescription pick-up needs.
Working together, HDRG is focusing on recruitment and volunteer support while the Midland AAA is helping support seniors and match them with the volunteers.
Friendship Network urgently needs community volunteers to support this program. Volunteers can be any age — even be a family volunteer activity. Time commitment is one to two hours per week and may be as easy as a phone call with a homebound senior.
Learn more by going to www.go2volunteer.org or email Elizabeth Troyer-Miller, HDRG coordinator. Seniors can request a community volunteer by calling Midland AAA office at (402) 463-4565.
