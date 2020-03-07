Grand Island will once again be a two-hospital town this summer, when Grand Island Regional Medical Center opens its doors to the public.
Larry Speicher, the medical center’s chief executive officer, gives the expected opening date as mid-summer.
Chief Construction turned the building over to the hospital group at the end of December.
The medical center staff is now busy implementing technology and hiring employees.
They’re “getting the equipment in and getting all the different departments set up and ready to go,” Speicher said.
The four-story medical center will total 174,000 square feet.
The Prairie Commons development is coming along well, says Roger Bullington, president of Chief Development and Chief Construction.
Chief is the owner and developer of Prairie Commons, which totals 108 acres at the corner of Highways 281 and 34.
Chief sold 23 acres to the owners of the hospital.
The Prairie Commons Medical Office Building, which has a separate ownership group, is still under construction. The building will be three stories tall and total 66,000 square feet, encompassing four and a half acres.
The medical office building will be connected to the medical center.
Another major project in the Prairie Commons development in the works is a $40 million Tabitha senior living facility. While not yet a certainty, Bullington says the odds are 95% that Tabitha will come to Prairie Commons.
The Tabitha structure will total four stories, the first of which will handle parking. It will include independent-living, memory-care, assisted-living and skilled-nursing apartments. The Tabitha facility will occupy almost 12 acres.
Prairie Commons will also include a hotel, two financial institutions and two office buildings.
The office buildings will each be two stories. One will total 20,000 square feet, the other 15,000.
Prairie Commons will also feature retail and commercial space and at least one restaurant.
The medical center and medical office building will have so many employees that it will be “really advantageous for a restaurant to locate there,” Bullington said.
Chief is also working on attracting a movie theater.
Down the road, the company will build apartments.
Prairie Commons will include a community space, with a splash pad and playground equipment.
When complete, Prairie Commons will have more than two miles of a hike and bike trail. The trail will go underneath Highway 281 to connect to the trail at Stuhr Museum.
A public restroom will be built at Prairie Commons, partially for the convenience of those who use the hike and bike trail.
