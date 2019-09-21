Area artisans and crafters now have a place to showcase their talents at Kymberli K in Webb Plaza.
Kimberly Fritz is the owner of Kymberli K, which opened its doors at 2418 N. Webb Road in April.
Kymberli K is a boutique that carries handmade items made by local Nebraska artisans and crafters.
Fritz offers a wide variety of handmade items including home décor, refurbished furniture, metal signs, silk florals, rugs, baby and kids items, bath and body products, t-shirts and hats, upcycled items, license plate signs, succulents, kitchen items, jams and jellies, chocolates, holiday items and so much more.
In January 2018, Fritz said she started making goats milk soap bars (her company is Bush Creek Soap Shop) and attending vendor shows to sell them.
“Before I knew it I was making goats milk lotion and then other bath and body products,” Fritz said.
She said it didn’t take long to have an entire line of “good-for-your-skin” bath and body products.
“After much success selling at vendor shows and meeting so many other talented local vendors, I decided I wanted to offer a place where those crafters and artisans could have their items for sale on a regular basis,” Fritz said. “Not just at the weekend craft shows. So, Kymberli K, a handmade boutique, was born.”
She said it didn’t take long to find 35 vendors and crafters to join her, “each one bringing a different and unique line of items,” Fritz said.
Having never run a brick and mortar store before but with than 20 years of online sales experience with websites, such as eBay and Amazon, Fritz said the idea of opening her boutique had always been a dream.
“To actually be able to have that one-on-one with customers in person instead of online, a place to set up products for sale in a store setting instead of meeting customers in grocery store parking lots or setting up and tearing down every weekend at a craft show,” Fritz said, is something she loves. “Customers can now come to an actual store to purchase their bath and body products along with a variety of other handmade items.”
She said with any business, whether online or in-person, the most important aspect is customer service.
“Greeting each and every customer when they walk through the door and thanking them for coming in when they walk out the door is so important,” Fritz said. “Without customers, you wouldn’t have a business, so treat them right. You want them to want to come back and shop with you.”
She said she is excited to be able to offer this type of shopping experience to the area.
“So many of the boutique customers have already become regulars,” Fritz said. “It is just a great place to get that unique Nebraska handmade item, whether it is for a gift or something for yourself.”
She said the vendors in the boutique take great pride in the items they make.
“You can tell that everything is quality and well-crafted,” Fritz said.
Originally from Ravenna, Fritz has lived in Grand Island for more than 30 years. For the past 20 years, she has been selling products online through eBay and Amazon.
“What started as selling things I had at home but no longer needed grew into purchasing large lots of items from chain stores and reselling them online,” Fritz said.
Then the idea of the goats milk soap took hold and a new industry was born.
“I know firsthand how hard it is to get started in small business and to get your name out there,” Fritz said. “The boutique gives local artisans and crafters a place to have their products for sale regularly not just the occasional weekend show (or every weekend show which is the case for some vendors.)”
She said she wants to help other small handmade business owners succeed and be able to continue making the products that they love to make.
“We currently have a waitlist to join the boutique, so if you have any interest in having your items in this type of setting, please let us know,” Fritz said.
She said they have already expanded their space to allow for even more items from the vendors.
“Our hope is to continue to grow and be able to give our customers a great selection of handmade items from our local Nebraska artisans,” Fritz said. “We love it when people shop small business, shop local and shop handmade.”
She said that without the vendors who are in the boutique, it wouldn’t be possible
“I want to thank each and every one of them for believing in me and the concept itself, Fritz said.
She also thanks her customers for shopping with them.
“The fact that you make a choice to shop small business and shop local means a great deal to the boutique and the vendors,” Fritz said.
One more thank you, she said, goes to her fiancée, Brad Vaught, who helped in making her dream come true.
“I couldn’t have accomplished any of this without his help and support,” Fritz said.
Kymberli K Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Extended hours are planned for the holiday season.
For more information, call (308) 675-3800 or check online at www.kymberlikboutique.com. The store also has a Facebook page.
