After 20 years, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is starting to end the Upper Prairie, Silver and Moores Creek flood plain project in northwest Grand Island by the Central Platte NRD and the city of Grand Island.
In 2004, Grand Island, Central Platte NRD, Hall County and Merrick County entered into an interlocal agreement along with the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources to build a flood control project along the Prairie, Silver and Moores creeks in northwest Grand Island.
CPNRD as manager of the project hired JEO Consulting of Lincoln to design and oversee building the dams, levee and detention cell that make up the project.
According to Chad Nabity, Hall County planning director, FEMA has released a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR) consisting of seven revised map panels in northwest Grand Island and in Hall County north and west of Grand Island.
The LOMR, Nabity said, reduces the floodplain and ultimately requirements for flood insurance for hundreds of property owners.
FEMA is required to hold a 90-day appeal period when maps are being revised, Nabity said. FEMA will accept any technical appeals of the LOMR during the appeals period. He said if there are no valid appeals, the expected effective date for the new maps in the LOMR is Sept. 25.
Nabity said that after Sept. 25, barring any valid appeals, property owners in the revised areas should contact their property insurance agent to discuss whether to change their flood insurance policy to a preferred rate policy if they are no longer in the regulatory flood plain and contact their lender to determine if their loan still requires a flood insurance policy. He said a low-cost preferred rate policy is recommended as additional insurance for property that may still be in or near the revised flood risk areas, as flooding impacts are not covered by other forms of insurance.
The project was completed in February 2019 and the project partners have been working with FEMA on the maps since that time.
According to CPNRD, the project is designed to hold massive amounts of floodwater, protecting 23,000 acres south of Highway 2 and west of Highway 281. The project includes four dry dam sites, one levee and detention cells that hold 5,000 acre-feet of water. It protects 2,800 urban, residential and commercial properties in western and northern Grand Island.
Nabity said the Upper/Prairie/Silver Moores Flood Control Project has saved Grand Island and area residents millions of dollars in potential flood damage. The most recent was last week, when more than 7 inches of rain fell in the Grand Island area over four days.
Last year, during the massive March floods, the Upper/Prairie/Silver Moores Flood Control Project was put to the ultimate test a month after most of the project was nearly completed. Warm temperatures quickly melted heavy snow cover, which was followed by heavy rains. With the ground still frozen from a month-long cold spell, all the water quickly inundated area streams and creeks. The flood control project was quickly overwhelmed by flood waters, but held its own saving Grand Island and area residents millions of dollars in property damage.
“What this project means is that there’s significantly less risk of surface water flooding as this project doesn’t impact groundwater flooding,” Nabity said. “It should reduce the requirement for flood insurance, especially in northwest Grand Island and properties out in the county as well.”
He also said some additional valuation for homeowners in the area could be captured as the additional expense of flood insurance will be greatly diminished. It will also aid the future development in northwest Grand Island and the county.
“We are excited to get this moving,” Nabity said.
More information about this project can be found on the CPNRD website http://cpnrd.org/flood-control. Look at the section on the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Flood Control Project and at www.floodsafe-cpnrd.org. The proposed map changes can be found at tinyurl.com/UpperPSMLOMR
