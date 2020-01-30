The Grand Island City Council approved Tuesday the purchase of an asphalt hot box for the Street Division of the Public Works Department.
According to John Collins, public works director, the Streets Division is responsible for maintaining roadways in a safe manner. An important part of this operation is pothole patching.
Last year was a rough year for the city when it came to patching potholes because of the magnitude of the weather difficulties Central Nebraska faced. This winter is proving to be another challenging year as potholes are already appearing throughout the city.
Collins said a cold patch asphalt mix is used to patch potholes throughout the year. During the winter months there are a greater number of potholes and the low temperatures require the cold patch mix to be heated to remain in a workable condition or otherwise it will slide out in a week or a month. That process is done three or four times during the winter.
He said the Streets Division currently uses a homemade system to heat the cold patch material.
Collins said this system is made up of a trailer with a tarp and tube that is connected to the towing vehicle’s exhaust system. The exhaust produces the heat and the tarp is used to retain as much of that heat as possible.
“This system is in need of repairs and is not as effective in the very cold months as during warmer months,” he said. “It is anticipated that the axles of this trailer can be salvaged, with the remainder of the trailer scrap.”
For these reasons, Collins said, the Streets Division has been researching other methods, including asphalt hot boxes. An asphalt hot box is a fully enclosed unit with its own heating source and thermostat.
“This allows the temperature of the box to be controlled based on the weather conditions and amount of material,” he said. “Most hot boxes also feature a dump box which allows the asphalt mix to be gravity fed to the opening or chute.”
As part of the research, Collins said, a Falcon Hot Box was rented to ensure it would meet the city’s needs.
“This unit has been used for several weeks and has worked extremely well compared to our exiting method,” he said.
Collins said that the Public Works Department has budgeted funds for a new Snow Heaver in the 2019/20 fiscal year but is recommending a portion of these funds be used instead to purchase an asphalt hot box, which will cost $30,778.
“What this means is that during the winter, we will be able to patch the potholes with an effective patch that will stay there,” he said. “A lot of times we put a patch in and a week or two later, it slides out.”
