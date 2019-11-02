Hall County residents will see improved service at the Department of Motor Vehicles thanks to the implementation of a new statewide system, according to Hall County Treasurer Alaina Verplank.
Verplank, whose office oversees the DMV, said the new system, called VicToRy, was fully implemented on Oct. 15. VicToRy, which pays homage to the old system — Vehicle Title Registry (VTR) — with the capital letters in its name, replaces the previous system, which has been in place since the early 1990s.
“The 1990s system was very outdated,” Verplank said. “We were not able to process transactions the way we should. We were constantly trying to manipulate the system to be able to process our work. This new system is amazing. You go into it, you tell it what you are doing and it tells you what you need to have. It tells you the papers and the documents you need to have.”
Adam Eakin, project and information manager for the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, said there were a number of reasons for implementing the new VicToRy system. He said with VTR being a nearly 30-year-old system that is “critical to infrastructure” and brings in $720 million per year in state revenue, it was time for an upgrade.
“Making sure that this system continues to function well is absolutely essential,” Eakin said. “Another big part of it was being able to expand what we are able to deliver to our customers. One of the problems with a system developed in the early 1990s is that it is not great at dealing with more modern technology and allowing people to do services online.”
The total cost of the VicToRy system statewide is $21.9 million. Verplank said there is no additional cost to Hall County or its residents.
“A portion of the funding came from existing funds and the DMV cash fund, with the remainder provided by diverting 1% of the existing motor vehicle tax to the VTR system modernization fund,” she said.
Eakin said the VicToRy system has more online capabilities and functions available to DMV customers. He said the new system is more beneficial for companies who have vehicles registered in multiple counties, as they can have their information entered into a spreadsheet at a specific county treasurer’s office, rather than going to every county to register their vehicles.
Verplank said the new system also allows customers to track the progress of their specialty or organizational license plate.
“If somebody orders a plate, they can call and ask where it is. I’ll look it up and will tell them. But the customer can also do that through our new e-services,” she said. “When we receive the specialty plate in our office, we go in and receive it in the system. It is available immediately and the customer gets a notification right when I receive it into the system. They would know right away that their plate is available.”
Verplank said replacing the 20-plus-year-old technology makes work in her office faster and more efficient. She added the new system also decreases the possibility for errors due to the verification requirements.
“It is so nice,” Verplank said about the VicToRy system. “You can have one customer that has five different transactions and you can do it all in one session. The system adds everything for you, whereas in VTR everything was separate and you had to get your calculator and add everything up. You could have some addition errors. Having everything added up for you makes things so much easier.”
She added VicToRy will ask for customers’ personal identifiers, but that they will allow for faster service.
“If you come in and need to look up your vehicle and see all of the vehicles that you own, I can put your driver’s license in and all of your vehicles will come up,” Verplank said. “Also, it will fix spelling errors by automatically bringing up your name.”
In a list of testimonials from staff in the Hall County Treasurer’s office provided to the Independent, two staff members wrote that they liked how VicToRy allows them to easily scan drivers’ licenses/IDs, titles and license plates into the system to eliminate the chance for errors and to allow a smooth customer service experience for customers.
“After 21 years on the VTR system, this is like teaching an old dog a new trick. However, I am up for the challenge,” another staff member wrote. “The new system is very detailed with every transaction, which I love.”
Another staff member noted how easy it is to process repurchase agreements in the VicToRy system.
“Customers do not have to go to the state to request a repo title,” they wrote. “It can all be done at the county level.”
Verplank said the new DMV system recently allowed her office to process a title from Japan in its first week of implementation.
“The lady who was processing it came over and she very hesitantly told me she had a title from Japan,” she said. “I said, ‘OK, let’s go process it.’ I went over there, we put in an out-of-country title and it told us what documents we needed and verified that. We got the guy a title and he was just happy that we were able to get him a title because he had been trying to get one for so long.”
To prepare for the launch of a new system, Verplank said she spent 13 weeks total doing training in Lincoln between October 2018 and October 2019. She said 23 of Nebraska’s 93 counties participated with 64 testers testing over 9,000 scenarios.
Verplank said she was one of 12 “expert users” who went to eight different training locations across the state to train more than 600 people.
Rhonda Lahm, director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, said Verplank has been “a fantastic partner in developing and implementing VicToRy.”
“Her engagement, commitment, and knowledge were invaluable to successfully rolling out the modernized system across the state,” Lahm said. “Alaina’s willingness to volunteer as an expert user ensured she and her staff were equipped with the skills and experience necessary to serve the people of Hall County without any significant delays or interruptions in service.”
Verplank said her staff was able to prepare by “getting a feel for the system” through trying out “Sandbox” beginning Aug. 12.
“The Sandbox is a place where we could go in, play, do whatever we wanted to do, process all these transactions, get a feel for the system and start training,” she said. “We also had computer-based training modules that everybody had to go through. Then, they could actually take their data they processed, rerun it in Sandbox and see that it actually came out to the same thing they were just doing at the counter. To be able to play in Sandbox was huge.”
Verplank said that while there may be some learning curves, there will be bumps with any new system, especially one that replaces a 20-plus-year-old system.
“It is not like the system is not working for us. The system is working for us; we are just learning a different process and mindset,” she said. “We are used to VTR and there were things you had to do there that you do not have to do in VicToRy anymore. Overall, I think the system is great.”
