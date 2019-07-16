City departments presented the need for new employee positions in City Hall, the public library, the building department, police, fire and emergency management and parks to the Grand Island City Council Tuesday.
The proposed FTE positions for 2020 include deputy city clerk/media relations, moving the audio/visual technician to the information technology fund, adding three part-time employees at the public library, adding three lieutenant positions in the Police Department, adding six Fire Department employees for a third advanced life support ambulance and adding both seasonal workers and a customer service representative for the Heartland Public Shooting Park.
With the intention to eliminate the public information office, the media relations duties will be relegated to City Clerk RaNae Edwards on top of her mandatory duties. A deputy city clerk will be necessary to assist Edwards with her usual projects, and also to create the media relations content. Patrick Brown, finance director, presented the proposal to the council.
Brown said this reorganization of administration will decrease the impact by $11,091. With the elimination of the public information office, the audio/visual technician will be moved from the general fund to information technology (the internal service fund).
Grand Island Public Library Director Steve Fosselman and library board President Ed Meedel presented the need for three part-time employees because a recent cut in staffing decreased the library’s service hours and eliminated its outreach-vehicle services.
Meedel said the library lost almost $200,000 in city funding from 2010 to 2019, and “our personnel budget was higher in 2010 than in this year.” Their proposal is projected to impact the general fund by $47,702 in 2020.
The Building Department presented the need to increase its part-time position to complete tasks such as working at the permit counter, inspecting scheduling and plan processing for permits, and completing documents and requests for services from construction agencies and the public. This position is expected to impact the general fund by $15,237.
Grand Island Police Chief Robert Falldorf proposed adding three lieutenant positions, with the decrease of one captain and two sergeant positions. This change will not change the FTE total, but it is estimated to impact the general fund by $7,070.
Fire Chief Cory Schmidt and EMS Division Chief Russ Blackburn presented the need for a third advanced life support ambulance and six FTEs to work the ambulance. Blackburn said since January 2018, emergency services have not answered 42 emergency calls. This number is due to the increase in Grand Island’s population. The cost of adding six FTEs is estimated to be between $460,000 and $607,929, and will impact the general fund by $96,000. Despite the cost, Schmidt said, “It is ... essential to avoid delays.” The Fire Department may potentially partner with CHI Health St. Francis to provide local and long-distance ambulance transport services. This partnership is predicted to offset most of the costs associated with the FTEs.
Grand Island Cemetery, Heartland Public Shooting Park and and the city greenhouse are requesting seasonal and customer service representatives to help during the busy times. The cemetery presented the need for a seasonal FTE position for the Veterans Cemetery. The position would be funded through farm income from the veterans property, and impact the general fund by $13,500. The greenhouse is proposing the addition of three seasonal workers to help Friends of the Parks complete projects. That addition is estimated to impact the general fund by $18,000.
Heartland Public Shooting Park needs a customer service representative to help during the winter months. This is expected to impact the general fund by $24,523.
For the record
In other action, the City Council:
— Reviewed the Wastewater Division budget for 2019-2020.
— Reviewed the utilities electric and water budgets for 2019-2020.
— Reviewed the solid waste budget for 2019-2020, which proposed a rate increase of 10% at the transfer station per ton and 4% increase at the landfill per ton.
— Reviewed capital improvement projects for 2019-2020.. Four street projects are in progress and one project, William Street realignment, is completed. Public comment for The Five Points intersection will be scheduled.
Council members absent were Julie Hehnke, Vaughn Minton, Mark Stelk and Michelle Fitze