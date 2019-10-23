It’s going to take a heck of a natural disaster to disrupt operations at the new 911 emergency center.
The new Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management and Communication Center can withstand severe weather up to an F-3 tornado. Such a tornado packs winds of 158 to 206 mph.
The building’s roof, made of concrete, is 32 inches deep. The reinforced concrete walls are 12 inches thick.
In other words, the dispatchers working inside should be able to assist the public through just about any condition.
The Emergency Management and Communication Center, which is at 1210 North Road, had its grand opening Wednesday.
Dispatchers moved into the new facility two weeks ago. But the new building has been used to some extent since April, said Jon Rosenlund, director of the city and county Emergency Management Department.
Rosenlund said the department is proud of the new facility and grateful that it’s been built.
People who work in emergency management have to do their jobs in the face of danger, confusion and chaos, Rosenlund said. They are responsible for helping clarify information and providing service to the public in an empathetic way, he said.
A 911 dispatcher is the lynchpin of emergency response, he said.
Nineteen people, including 16 911 dispatchers, work in the building.
The lower level of City Hall, where those dispatchers used to work, remains fully functional as the alternate site.
“Regardless of what may occur in this community, we intend to maintain full operations for both 911 and emergency management support,” Rosenlund said in an interview.
The 911 emergency center, which totals 10,664 square feet, will still be in use long after Rosenlund is gone, he said.
The process to build the center took more than five years, he said. You get to do such a building once, so you’d better do it right, he said.
The new building “allows us to take control of our future,” Rosenlund said.
The raised floors will make it easy to modify cabling and wiring. The building is home to nearly 115,000 feet of wiring, which is enough to stretch across a football field almost 320 times.
During the grand opening, attendees got to see the emergency operations center and the 911 call center.
In the operations center, specific chairs are reserved for law enforcement and other local agencies. One of the video screens carries the phrase, “Complex incidents require complex coordination.”
The 911 call center has consoles for five dispatchers. No expansion is expected soon, but the center has the capacity to expand up to 12.
Meanwhile, the four consoles at City Hall remain very much operational.
Brandon Kelley, a 911 public safety dispatcher, goes to City Hall every Saturday to test the generators and log on to the computers, making sure they’re operational.
The dispatchers are happy in the new locale, partly because they finally have a window. There’s also a door nearby if they want to make a quick visit outside. Bathrooms are closer than they were at City Hall. The dispatchers also like their new break room, says day shift supervisor Jennifer Hostler.
Kelley also points to a large county map on the wall.
The dispatchers working the day shift have plenty of experience working together. They’ve been on the job 30, 18, 16 and 14 years.
In those jobs, they must continually adapt. Hostler notes that dispatchers can instant message police officers and deputies in their cars.
The Emergency Management Center, which had a construction cost of $3.5 million, is owned by the city of Grand Island. Operations of the Emergency Management Department are jointly funded by the city and county.
911 staff training at the facility includes response policies and procedures for nine local agencies.
Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management has joined a regional 911 phone association. That venture will “help us decrease long-term 911 system costs,” and will help with future improvements, such as “text to 911 in the future,” Rosenlund said. Speaking during the grand opening were Pam Lancaster, chair of the Hall County Board of Supervisors, and Mark Moravec of Chief Construction.
Former City Administrator Marlan Ferguson, whose name is on the plaque near the entrance, returned to Grand Island for the ceremony. He is now living in Wyoming.
